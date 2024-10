Entwicklung von Dynamic Capabilities für die Umsetzung kommunaler Digitalisierungsstrategien in Deutschland

In order to foster digitalisation in Germany, digitalisation strategies are increasingly being developed at all administrative levels. However, the successful implementation of these strategies is made difficult, especially at the municipal level, by a variety of structural, personnel and technological hurdles. The literature identifies dynamic capabilities as a key success factor for strategy implementation. Dynamic Capabilities can be defined as a process-organized bundles of meta routines. Empirical evidence shows that dynamic capabilities can neither emerge nor be acquired externally, but must be actively developed by an organization. Whether and how Dynamic Capabilities are developed in public administration has so far remained unexplored. Against this background, this article develops an adaptive evolutionary theory model in order to generate a theoretical basis for promoting the development of Dynamic Capabilities, to identify initial practical recommendations for action and thus to make an contribution to the successful

In order to foster digitalisation in Germany, digitalisation strategies are increasingly being developed at all administrative levels. However, the successful implementation of these strategies is made difficult, especially at the municipal level, by a variety of structural, personnel and technological hurdles. The literature identifies dynamic capabilities as a key success factor for strategy implementation. Dynamic Capabilities can be defined as a process-organized bundles of meta routines. Empirical evidence shows that dynamic capabilities can neither emerge nor be acquired externally, but must be actively developed by an organization. Whether and how Dynamic Capabilities are developed in public administration has so far remained unexplored. Against this background, this article develops an adaptive evolutionary theory model in order to generate a theoretical basis for promoting the development of Dynamic Capabilities, to identify initial practical recommendations for action and thus to make an contribution to the successful implementation of municipal digitalization strategies. Based on an empirical analysis, this article points out that a) German local government develops Dynamic Capabilities as part of an organizational learning process, b) the development of Dynamic Capabilities is primarily triggered by factors external to the administration, and c) that various intra-organizational factors can both promote and hinder the development of Dynamic Capabilities. The article names concrete recommendations for action such as the introduction of job rotation, the choice of a rational planning-oriented approach to strategy implementation, the use of target agreements, and more comprehensive training of managers in how to deal with mistakes in a learning-oriented manner.

