Intraligand Charge Transfer Enables Visible-Light-Mediated Nickel-Catalyzed Cross-Coupling Reactions

  • We demonstrate that several visible-light-mediated carbon-heteroatom cross-coupling reactions can be carried out using a photoactive Ni-II precatalyst that forms in situ from a nickel salt and a bipyridine ligand decorated with two carbazole groups (Ni(Czbpy)Cl-2). The activation of this precatalyst towards cross-coupling reactions follows a hitherto undisclosed mechanism that is different from previously reported light-responsive nickel complexes that undergo metal-to-ligand charge transfer. Theoretical and spectroscopic investigations revealed that irradiation of Ni(Czbpy)Cl-2 with visible light causes an initial intraligand charge transfer event that triggers productive catalysis. Ligand polymerization affords a porous, recyclable organic polymer for heterogeneous nickel catalysis of cross-coupling reactions. The heterogeneous catalyst shows stable performance in a packed-bed flow reactor during a week of continuous operation.

Author details:Cristian CavedonORCiD, Sebastian Gisbertz, Susanne ReischauerORCiD, Sarah Vogl, Eric SperlichORCiDGND, John H. Burke, Rachel F. Wallick, Stefanie Schrottke, Wei-Hsin Hsu, Lucia Anghileri, Yannik PfeiferORCiD, Noah Richter, Christian Teutloff, Henrike Müller-WerkmeisterORCiDGND, Dario Cambie, Peter H. Seeberger, Josh Vura-Weis, Renske M. van der Veen, Arne ThomasORCiD, Bartholomäus Pieber
