Intraligand Charge Transfer Enables Visible-Light-Mediated Nickel-Catalyzed Cross-Coupling Reactions

Cristian Cavedon, Sebastian Gisbertz, Susanne Reischauer, Sarah Vogl, Eric Sperlich, John H. Burke, Rachel F. Wallick, Stefanie Schrottke, Wei-Hsin Hsu, Lucia Anghileri, Yannik Pfeifer, Noah Richter, Christian Teutloff, Henrike Müller-Werkmeister, Dario Cambie, Peter H. Seeberger, Josh Vura-Weis, Renske M. van der Veen, Arne Thomas, Bartholomäus Pieber
- We demonstrate that several visible-light-mediated carbon-heteroatom cross-coupling reactions can be carried out using a photoactive Ni-II precatalyst that forms in situ from a nickel salt and a bipyridine ligand decorated with two carbazole groups (Ni(Czbpy)Cl-2). The activation of this precatalyst towards cross-coupling reactions follows a hitherto undisclosed mechanism that is different from previously reported light-responsive nickel complexes that undergo metal-to-ligand charge transfer. Theoretical and spectroscopic investigations revealed that irradiation of Ni(Czbpy)Cl-2 with visible light causes an initial intraligand charge transfer event that triggers productive catalysis. Ligand polymerization affords a porous, recyclable organic polymer for heterogeneous nickel catalysis of cross-coupling reactions. The heterogeneous catalyst shows stable performance in a packed-bed flow reactor during a week of continuous operation.
|https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.202211433
|1433-7851
|1521-3773
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36161982
|Angewandte Chemie : a journal of the Gesellschaft Deutscher Chemiker ; International edition
|Wiley-VCH
|Weinheim
|Article
|English
|2022
|2022
|2024/10/04
|Flow Chemistry; Heterogeneous Catalysis; Homogeneous Catalysis;; Nickel Catalysis; Photocatalysis
|61
|46
|10
|Max-Planck Society; International Max Planck Research School on; Multiscale Bio-Systems; Liebig Fellowship of the German Chemical; Industry Fund (Fonds der Chemischen Industrie, FCI); Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) under Germany's; Excellence Strategy [EXC 2008-390540038-UniSysCat]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) [BP 1635/2-19,; TH 1463/15-1]; David and Lucile Packard Foundation; U.S. Department of; Energy, Office of Science, Office of Basic Energy Sciences; [DE-SC0018904]; RobertC. and CarolynJ. Springborn Endowment for Student; Support Program; National Science Foundation Graduate Research; Fellowship Program; Projekt DEAL; U.S. Department of Energy (DOE); [DE-SC0018904] Funding Source: U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International