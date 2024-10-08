Schließen

Detection and potential early warning of catastrophic flow events with regional seismic networks

  • Early warning is a critical potential tool for mitigating the impacts of large mass wasting and flood events, a major hazard in the Himalaya. We used data from a dense seismic network in Uttarakhand, India, to detect and track a fatal rockslide to mass flow to flood cascade and examine the potential for regional networks to provide early warning for extreme flow events. Detection limits of the 7 February 2021 event depend on the nature of the active process and on the anthropogenic and environmental seismic noise levels at each station. With the existing network, a seismic monitoring system could have detected all event phases from up to 100 kilometers and provided downstream warnings within minutes of event initiation.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Kristen L. CookORCiD, Rajesh RekapalliORCiD, Michael DietzeORCiDGND, Marco PilzORCiD, Simone CescaORCiD, N. Purnachandra RaoORCiD, D. Srinagesh, Himangshu PaulORCiD, Malte MetzORCiDGND, Prantik Mandal, G. Suresh, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND, Virendra M. TiwariORCiD, Niels HoviusORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abj1227
ISSN:0036-8075
ISSN:1095-9203
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34591636
Title of parent work (English):Science
Publisher:American Association for the Advancement of Science
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/01
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/08
Volume:374
Issue:6563
Number of pages:6
First page:87
Last Page:92
Funding institution:Council of scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New DelhiCouncil of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - India; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03G0891A]; SRA fellowship
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.