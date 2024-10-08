Detection and potential early warning of catastrophic flow events with regional seismic networks

Kristen L. Cook, Rajesh Rekapalli, Michael Dietze, Marco Pilz, Simone Cesca, N. Purnachandra Rao, D. Srinagesh, Himangshu Paul, Malte Metz, Prantik Mandal, G. Suresh, Fabrice Cotton, Virendra M. Tiwari, Niels Hovius
- Early warning is a critical potential tool for mitigating the impacts of large mass wasting and flood events, a major hazard in the Himalaya. We used data from a dense seismic network in Uttarakhand, India, to detect and track a fatal rockslide to mass flow to flood cascade and examine the potential for regional networks to provide early warning for extreme flow events. Detection limits of the 7 February 2021 event depend on the nature of the active process and on the anthropogenic and environmental seismic noise levels at each station. With the existing network, a seismic monitoring system could have detected all event phases from up to 100 kilometers and provided downstream warnings within minutes of event initiation.
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Kristen L. CookORCiD, Rajesh RekapalliORCiD, Michael DietzeORCiDGND, Marco PilzORCiD, Simone CescaORCiD, N. Purnachandra RaoORCiD, D. Srinagesh, Himangshu PaulORCiD, Malte MetzORCiDGND, Prantik Mandal, G. Suresh, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND, Virendra M. TiwariORCiD, Niels HoviusORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1126/science.abj1227
|ISSN:
|0036-8075
|ISSN:
|1095-9203
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34591636
|Title of parent work (English):
|Science
|Publisher:
|American Association for the Advancement of Science
|Place of publishing:
|Washington, DC
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/10/01
|Publication year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2024/10/08
|Volume:
|374
|Issue:
|6563
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|87
|Last Page:
|92
|Funding institution:
|Council of scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New DelhiCouncil of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) - India; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03G0891A]; SRA fellowship
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert