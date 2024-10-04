Schließen

Neuromuscular training and motor control in youth athletes: a meta-analysis

  • Our purpose in this review was to determine the effects of bodyweight-only neuromuscular training (NMT) programs on motor control of movement among youth athletes. We searched three electronic databases (CrossRef, Google Scholar, and PubMed), using the following inclusion criteria for selecting research studies: (a) healthy male and female participants aged 8-18 years who were engaged in organized sports; (b) interventions up to 16-weeks duration; (c) incorporation of a control group; and (d) interventions that utilized only exercises using participants' body mass. We calculated pooled estimates of effect sizes (standardized mean difference) for changes in motor control across nine studies (12 comparisons) using the inverse-variance random effects model for meta-analyses and 95% confidence intervals. Among the nine studies included in our meta-analysis, there was a moderate, significant effect in favor of neuromuscular training programs (0.79 [95% CI: 0.38, 1.20], Z = 3.76 [p = 0.0002]) on motor control. Heterogeneity was high andOur purpose in this review was to determine the effects of bodyweight-only neuromuscular training (NMT) programs on motor control of movement among youth athletes. We searched three electronic databases (CrossRef, Google Scholar, and PubMed), using the following inclusion criteria for selecting research studies: (a) healthy male and female participants aged 8-18 years who were engaged in organized sports; (b) interventions up to 16-weeks duration; (c) incorporation of a control group; and (d) interventions that utilized only exercises using participants' body mass. We calculated pooled estimates of effect sizes (standardized mean difference) for changes in motor control across nine studies (12 comparisons) using the inverse-variance random effects model for meta-analyses and 95% confidence intervals. Among the nine studies included in our meta-analysis, there was a moderate, significant effect in favor of neuromuscular training programs (0.79 [95% CI: 0.38, 1.20], Z = 3.76 [p = 0.0002]) on motor control. Heterogeneity was high and significant (I-2 = 77% [p = 0.00001]). Moderator analyses for age and stature revealed NMT programs to be more effective in younger, shorter, and lighter individuals. We found larger effect sizes in males, and for programs >8 weeks in duration. We concluded that the older and heavier an individual is, the less effective bodyweight-only NMT programs became, particularly for female participants. These results reinforce the notion that exercise to enhance motor control should be emphasized during pre-adolescence.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Mark David Williams, Rodrigo Ramirez-Campillo, Helmi ChaabeneORCiDGND, Jason MoranORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/00315125211029006
ISSN:0031-5125
ISSN:1558-688X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34293993
Title of parent work (English):Perceptual and motor skills
Publisher:Sage Publishing
Place of publishing:Thousand Oaks, CA
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/04
Tag:maturation; motor control; movement skill; neuromuscular; training; youth athlete
Volume:128
Issue:5
Article number:00315125211029006
Number of pages:23
First page:1975
Last Page:1997
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.