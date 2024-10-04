Schließen

Which analysis approach is adequate to leverage clinical microdialysis data? A quantitative comparison to investigate exposure and reponse exemplified by levofloxacin

  • Purpose Systematic comparison of analysis methods of clinical microdialysis data for impact on target-site drug exposure and response. Methods 39 individuals received a 500 mg levofloxacin short-term infusion followed by 24-h dense sampling in plasma and microdialysate collection in interstitial space fluid (ISF). ISF concentrations were leveraged using non-compartmental (NCA) and compartmental analysis (CA) via (ii) relative recovery correction at midpoint of the collection interval (midpoint-NCA, midpoint-CA) and (ii) dialysate-based integrals of time (integral-CA). Exposure and adequacy of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) therapy via pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic target-attainment (PTA) analysis were compared between approaches. Results Individual AUC(ISF) estimates strongly varied for midpoint-NCA and midpoint-CA (>= 52.3%CV) versus integral-CA (<= 32.9%CV) owing to separation of variability in PK parameters (midpoint-CA = 46.5%-143%CVPK, integral-CA = 26.4%-72.6%CVPK) from recovery-related variability only in integral-CAPurpose Systematic comparison of analysis methods of clinical microdialysis data for impact on target-site drug exposure and response. Methods 39 individuals received a 500 mg levofloxacin short-term infusion followed by 24-h dense sampling in plasma and microdialysate collection in interstitial space fluid (ISF). ISF concentrations were leveraged using non-compartmental (NCA) and compartmental analysis (CA) via (ii) relative recovery correction at midpoint of the collection interval (midpoint-NCA, midpoint-CA) and (ii) dialysate-based integrals of time (integral-CA). Exposure and adequacy of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) therapy via pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic target-attainment (PTA) analysis were compared between approaches. Results Individual AUC(ISF) estimates strongly varied for midpoint-NCA and midpoint-CA (>= 52.3%CV) versus integral-CA (<= 32.9%CV) owing to separation of variability in PK parameters (midpoint-CA = 46.5%-143%CVPK, integral-CA = 26.4%-72.6%CVPK) from recovery-related variability only in integral-CA (41.0%-50.3%CVrecovery). This also led to increased variability of AUC(plasma) for midpoint-CA (56.0%CV) versus midpoint-NCA and integral-CA (<= 33.0%CV), and inaccuracy of predictive model performance of midpoint-CA in plasma (visual predictive check). PTA analysis translated into 33% of evaluated patient cases being at risk of incorrectly rejecting recommended dosing regimens at CAP-related epidemiological cut-off values. Conclusions Integral-CA proved most appropriate to characterise clinical pharmacokinetics- and microdialysis-related variability. Employing this knowledge will improve the understanding of drug target-site PK for therapeutic decision-making.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:David Busse, Andre Schaeftlein, Alexander SolmsORCiDGND, Luis Ilia, Robin Michelet, Markus Zeitlinger, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND, Charlotte Kloft
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s11095-021-02994-1
ISSN:0724-8741
ISSN:1573-904X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33723793
Title of parent work (English):Pharmaceutical research
Publisher:Springer Science + Business Media B.V
Place of publishing:Dordrecht [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/03/15
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/04
Tag:levofloxacin; microdialysis; mixed-effects modelling; noncompartmental analysis; nonlinear; probability of target-attainment
Volume:38
Issue:3
Number of pages:15
First page:381
Last Page:395
Funding institution:AbbVie Deutschland GmbH Co. KG; AstraZeneca GmbHAstraZeneca; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH Co. KGBoehringer Ingelheim; Grunenthal GmbH; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Hoffmann-La Roche; Merck KGaA; SANOFI
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.