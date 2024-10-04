Schließen

Students' basic needs and well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • COVID-19 and its containment measures have uniquely challenged adolescent well-being. Following self-determination theory (SDT), the present research seeks to identify characteristics that relate to well-being in terms of positive emotion and intrinsic learning motivation under distance schooling conditions and whether SDT's core postulates hold true in this exceptional situation. Feeling competent and autonomous concerning schoolwork, and socially related to others were hypothesised to relate to positive emotion and intrinsic learning motivation. The role of self-regulated learning (SRL) as a moderator was considered. Self-reports were collected from 19,967 secondary school students in Austria (Study 1) and Germany (Study 2). In both studies, structural equation modelling revealed that all basic needs were associated with positive emotion, and that competence and autonomy were associated with intrinsic learning motivation. Moderation effects of SRL were identified in Study 1 only: The association of autonomy and both outcomes and theCOVID-19 and its containment measures have uniquely challenged adolescent well-being. Following self-determination theory (SDT), the present research seeks to identify characteristics that relate to well-being in terms of positive emotion and intrinsic learning motivation under distance schooling conditions and whether SDT's core postulates hold true in this exceptional situation. Feeling competent and autonomous concerning schoolwork, and socially related to others were hypothesised to relate to positive emotion and intrinsic learning motivation. The role of self-regulated learning (SRL) as a moderator was considered. Self-reports were collected from 19,967 secondary school students in Austria (Study 1) and Germany (Study 2). In both studies, structural equation modelling revealed that all basic needs were associated with positive emotion, and that competence and autonomy were associated with intrinsic learning motivation. Moderation effects of SRL were identified in Study 1 only: The association of autonomy and both outcomes and the association of competence and intrinsic learning motivation varied with the level of SRL. The results highlight the relevance of basic psychological need satisfaction and SRL in a situation in which adolescents are confronted with a sudden loss of daily routines.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Julia HolzerORCiD, Marko LüfteneggerORCiD, Udo Kaeser, Selma Korlat, Elisabeth Pelikan, Anja Schultze-KrumbholzORCiD, Christiane Spiel, Sebastian WachsORCiDGND, Barbara Schober
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ijop.12763
ISSN:0020-7594
ISSN:1464-066X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33939174
Title of parent work (English):International journal of psychology
Subtitle (English):a two-country study of basic psychological need satisfaction, intrinsic learning motivation, positive emotion and the moderating role of self-regulated learning
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Chichester
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/04
Tag:Adolescence; COVID-19; Distance schooling; Self-determination theory; Well-being
Volume:56
Issue:6
Number of pages:10
First page:843
Last Page:852
Funding institution:Vienna Science and Technology Fund [COV20-025] Funding Source: Medline
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

