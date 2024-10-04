Schließen

Changes in thermomechanical properties due to air and water cooling of hot dry granite rocks under unconfined compression

  Water has been used as a working fluid injected into the hot reservoirs during the exploitation of deep geothermal energy, therefore, understanding the thermomechanical properties of reservoir rocks after water cooling is essential. For that reason, we have conducted a series of laboratory tests on air and water cooled granites from normal temperature to 600 degrees C, to reveal the changes in their thermomechanical properties. At 600 degrees C, the average values of uniaxial compressive strength, elastic modulus and P-wave velocity of water cooled granite decrease by 84.9%, 73.1% and 66.2%, which are 11.0%, 17.0% and 17.7% larger than those of air cooled granite. Through optical microscopic analysis, the microcrack density and average width of water cooled granite increase with thermal temperature and are 4.18 mm/mm(2) and 54.62 mu m at 600 degrees C, while the values of air cooled granite are only 1.97 mm/mm(2) and 25.16 mu m. We thus combined the deterioration of the macroscopic mechanical characteristics of air and water cooled granites with the propagation and development of microcracks. Supported by data from international literature, the changes in the thermomechanical characteristics of granite has been systematically compared to international literature, which is hoped to provide technical support for the geothermal energy exploitation. (C) 2021 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Metadaten
Author details:Zhennan Zhu, Thomas KempkaORCiDGND, Pathegama Gamage Ranjith, Hong Tian, Guosheng Jiang, Bin Dou, Gang Mei
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.renene.2021.02.019
ISSN:0960-1481
ISSN:1879-0682
Title of parent work (English):Renewable energy : an international journal
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/06
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/04
Tag:Air and water cooling; Granite; High temperature; Mechanical properties; Microstructure; Thermal damage
Volume:170
Number of pages:12
First page:562
Last Page:573
Funding institution:National Natural Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) [41602374, 41674180]; Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities-Cradle Plan [CUGL170207]; National Key Research and Development Program of China [2019YFB1504201, 2019YFB1504203, 2019YFB1504204]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

