Schließen

Rezension von Irmgard Männlein-Robert (Hrsg.): Seelenreise und Katabasis. Einblicke ins Jenseits in antiker philosophischer Literatur. Akten der 21. Tagung der Karl und Gertrud Abel-Stiftung vom 30. Juli bis 1. August 2018 in Tübingen

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Wolfram BrinkerGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.243
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (German):thersites 18
Subtitle (German):De Gruyter (Berlin/Boston 2021) (= Philosophie der Antike. Veröffentlichungen der Karl und Gertrud Abel-Stiftung 40), IX + 443 S., 2 Abb . ISBN: 978-3-11-071315-2, € 109,95 (gebunden; weitere Formate verfügbar) https://doi.org/10.1515/9783110713640
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Review
Language:German
Date of first publication:2024/05/08
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/02
Volume:2024
Issue:18
Number of pages:5
First page:151
Last Page:154
Source:thersites Vol. 18
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 18
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.243

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.