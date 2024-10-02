Schließen

Fractional advection diffusion models for radionuclide migration in multiple barriers system of deep geological repository

  • Based on the multiple barriers concept of deep geological disposal of high-level waste, fractional advection diffusion equations for radionuclide migration in multiple layers low-permeability porous media are proposed in this work. The presented fractional advection diffusion models in terms of different definitions of fractional derivative are analytically addressed via the Laplace integral transform method. This work provides a theoretical foundation for further simulations of radionuclide migration in the multiple barriers system of the high-level waste repository.

Author details:Shuai YangORCiD, Qing Wei, Lu An
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/math10142491
ISSN:2227-7390
Title of parent work (English):Mathematics : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/02
Tag:advection diffusion; fractional derivative;; multiple layers; radionuclide migration
Volume:10
Issue:14
Article number:2491
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:State Key Laboratory for GeoMechanics and Deep Underground Engineering,; China University of Mining and Technology, Beijing [SKLGDUEK2027];; National Natural Science Foundation of China [51827901]; Fundamental; Research Funds for the Central Universities [2022YJSNY13]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

