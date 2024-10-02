Schließen

Greek antiquity in lockdown

  • This is an interview with Jonathan Muroya, an illustrator based in the San Francisco Bay Area. His Greek Quarantology is an animated cartoon series that offers a peek at figures from Greek Mythology as they navigate life in lockdown.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Luis Unceta GómezORCiDGND, Anastasia BakogianniORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.271
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites 18
Subtitle (English):an interview with illustrator Jonathan Muroya about his Greek Quarantology series (2020)
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/08
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/02
Tag:Greek mythology; Jonathan Muroya; cartoons; classical reception
Volume:2024
Issue:18
Number of pages:9
First page:116
Last Page:124
Source:thersites Vol. 18
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 18
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.271

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.