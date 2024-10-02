Schließen

Agents, goals, and action-choices

  • This essay builds on the Historical Problem Space framework for historical game analysis by comparing the ways that two historical video games set in the Archidamian War (431 – 422 BCE) present the past. There are three main goals. First to position the Historical Problem Space framework as a useful analytical method for practicing a historiography of historical games. Second, to offer more detailed examples and exploration of how two particular historical games present the past as historical problem spaces. Finally, to demonstrate that historical game genres shape the historical problem space of these, and by implication other, games and thus the history they present. Comparing two games set in the same period and place but with distinct genres should help illuminate these points.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jeremiah B. McCallORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.238
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (English):thersites 18
Subtitle (English):analyzing the game histories of assassin’s creed odyssey and hegemony gold: Wars of ancient Greece with the historical problem space framework
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2024/05/08
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/02
Tag:agents; historiography; history; video games
Volume:2024
Issue:18
Number of pages:47
First page:69
Last Page:115
Source:thersites Vol. 18
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 18
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.238

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.