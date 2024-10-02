Agents, goals, and action-choices
- This essay builds on the Historical Problem Space framework for historical game analysis by comparing the ways that two historical video games set in the Archidamian War (431 – 422 BCE) present the past. There are three main goals. First to position the Historical Problem Space framework as a useful analytical method for practicing a historiography of historical games. Second, to offer more detailed examples and exploration of how two particular historical games present the past as historical problem spaces. Finally, to demonstrate that historical game genres shape the historical problem space of these, and by implication other, games and thus the history they present. Comparing two games set in the same period and place but with distinct genres should help illuminate these points.
|analyzing the game histories of assassin’s creed odyssey and hegemony gold: Wars of ancient Greece with the historical problem space framework
