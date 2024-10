Stars do not form in isolation: most stars form in hierarchical associations. These star-formation structures span a large range in length scales, from small clusters to large complexes. They have complex fractal structures, owing to the physical processes occurring in the gas clouds from which they form and evolve. The youngest and most embedded clusters are not visible at optical wavelengths; therefore, we must use infrared observations to study them. The following major unanswered questions related to star-formation through young stellar structures are as follows: -How does the star cluster formation process depend on environment? -Are there preferred scales in star formation? -Which physical processes are dominant in star formation? -What causes the observed patterns in star formation? -How do relaxed star clusters form from the fractal young stellar hierarchy? My thesis work, in collaboration with my coauthors, aims to shed light on these pressing questions by studying star formation through near-infrared observations

My thesis work, in collaboration with my coauthors, aims to shed light on these pressing questions by studying star formation through near-infrared observations of young stellar structures in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). The LMC is an excellent target, due to its orientation, proximity, and small line-of-sight depth. It has also been observed by state-of-the-art ground-based observatories, such as VIRCAM on the VISTA telescope at the Cerro Paranal Observatory and DECam on the Blanco telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory. In particular, the VISTA survey of the Magellanic Clouds (VMC) mapped the LMC in the near-infrared bands $Y$ (central wavelength of 1.02 $\mu$m), $J$ (central wavelength of 1.25 $\mu$m), and $\ks$ (central wavelength of 2.15 $\mu$m), which are ideal for studying young stars and star clusters. Although ground-based observations of the LMC are limited by their angular resolution, it is imperative to use the ground-based data we have as a bedrock on which to base future observations with cutting-edge space-based facilities, which have a much smaller field-of-view. Further, we can use the LMC to test theories of star and cluster formation, because we have a wide range of data, spanning a range of angular resolution. I show that the VMC data can be exploited to study young stellar systems in a variety of ways. First, I use point-spread function (PSF) catalogs that cover the entire main body of the LMC. I show the PSF catalogs can be used to select young stars, create stellar density maps, and then detect young stellar structures. The statistical properties of these young stellar structures are then used to study the dominant physical processes behind star formation and whether there seem to be any characteristic scales associated with star formation in the LMC. I find that supersonic turbulence seems to be a major driver of star formation, and that the stellar structures are scale-free. This indicates that there is no universal, characteristic scale of star formation. I also exploit the VMC data in a novel way to detect semi-resolved young star clusters. Semi-resolved star clusters are clusters where the cluster radius is larger than the observational PSF, but the stellar separations are much less than the PSF. Semi-resolved star clusters have previously only been found in imaging data by eye. To detect them, I create a pipeline to remove nebular emission, model the PSF, and remove point-sources from the near-infrared images using the PSF models. Then, the leftover objects in the image are extended objects like semi-resolved star clusters. I next employ a custom isophotal analysis to detect and characterize the extended objects. I find over 600 candidate star clusters in a 1.77 square degree region covering the busiest star-forming regions of the LMC. I also split these detections into 15,000 higher-significance detections by detecting their nested isophote structures. I estimate there is about a 15% contamination rate from background galaxies and blended point-sources. Then, I demonstrate the veracity of our method by showing that we successfully detect 85-100% of star clusters previously identified through manual searches and higher-resolution data. Finally, I look at my detections in publicly available James Webb Space Telescope images to further suggest that at least 80% of the detections are star clusters. In the final stage of this thesis, I present a novel method of tracking the transition from the fractal young stellar hierarchy to relaxed star clusters. Using the 600 candidate semi-resolved star clusters and their nested isophote structures, I create a pure cluster catalog by removing spurious objects. I create a unique roundness statistic to study each isophote detection. If a cluster has a high roundness value, I suggest it is dynamically relaxed. I use molecular cloud maps from the Magellanic Mopra Assessment survey of the same sky region to determine that the ages of most of the clusters are ≤ 5 Myr. I demonstrate that hierarchically-nested clusters exhibit rounder morphologies as we observe them at smaller spatial scales; I show that this is not an effect of the observational PSF. I suggest that this change reflects the evolution of young stellar populations from a fractal arrangement typical of newly-formed stars to a dynamically stable state akin to older bound stellar groups like open and globular clusters. Our analysis reveals that our hierarchical cluster dataset undergoes the transition to a dynamically stable state at size scales approximately around 1 parsec and free-fall times ≤ 2 Myr. The size scale we find seems to be one around which star clusters congregate; the physical mechanisms for generating this size scale remain elusive.

…