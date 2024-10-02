Schließen

Jeden Dienstag von 11–1 Uhr

  • The beginning of the systematic study of Latin inscriptions in the middle of the 19th century, for which the Corpus Inscriptionum Latinarum stands decisively, is centrally characterized by the endeavor to replace the hitherto common but often inadequate practice of copying inscription texts by hand with mechanical reproductions of the inscription texts. The techniques and materials used were varied and sometimes experimental. They illustrate the efforts of the editors to reproduce their specific inscription genres as adequately as possible. In 1870, Emil Hübner described the methods, their areas of application, advantages and disadvantages in an article entitled „Mechanische Copieen von Inschriften“ („Mechanical Copies of Inscriptions“). With the archival documents stored in the CIL archive, founded in the 1880s, Hübner’s contribution can not only be comprehensively illustrated, but can also be understood in a much more differentiated way.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ulrike EhmigORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.245
ISSN:2364-7612
Title of parent work (German):thersites 18
Subtitle (German):der Beginn des epigraphischen Archivs des Corpus Inscriptionum Latinarum (CIL) und die Materialität der Dokumentation von Inschriftentexten
Editor(s):Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2024/05/08
Publication year:2024
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/10/02
Tag:Anfänge der systematischen lateinische Epigraphik; Archiv; Corpus Inscriptionum Latinarum; Reproduktion von Inschriften
Volume:2024
Issue:18
Number of pages:24
First page:45
Last Page:68
Source:thersites Vol. 18
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites Vol. 18
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:The original publication is available at
https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.245

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.