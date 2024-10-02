Schließen

Quantifying tectonic and glacial controls on topography in the Patagonian Andes (46.5°S) from integrated thermochronometry and thermo-kinematic modeling

  • The Patagonian Andes have been used to illustrate the dependency of major topographic changes in response to glacial erosion processes dominating over tectonic deformation and uplift. Here, we investigate tectonic and glacial contributors to the erosion history and evolution of topography in the Patagonian Andes at 46.5 degrees S. We present 33 new apatite and zircon (U-Th)/He (AHe and ZHe, respectively) and fission track (AFT and ZFT, respectively) ages integrated with 46 previously published bedrock thermochronometric ages in a 3D thermo-kinematic model. Observed thermochronometer ages increase from the eastern flank of the topographic crest of the orogen toward the eastern retro-foreland basin (from AFT 4-10 Ma, ZHe 4-12 Ma, ZFT 6-14 Ma to AFT 28-32 Ma, ZHe 68-117 Ma). Thermo-kinematic modeling indicates that spatial gradients in thermochronometric ages can be explained by an up to 100-km-wide, parabolic-shaped pattern in exhumation rates with a maximum rate of 0.5 mm/yr from 15 Ma until the onset of glaciation at similar to 7 Ma.The Patagonian Andes have been used to illustrate the dependency of major topographic changes in response to glacial erosion processes dominating over tectonic deformation and uplift. Here, we investigate tectonic and glacial contributors to the erosion history and evolution of topography in the Patagonian Andes at 46.5 degrees S. We present 33 new apatite and zircon (U-Th)/He (AHe and ZHe, respectively) and fission track (AFT and ZFT, respectively) ages integrated with 46 previously published bedrock thermochronometric ages in a 3D thermo-kinematic model. Observed thermochronometer ages increase from the eastern flank of the topographic crest of the orogen toward the eastern retro-foreland basin (from AFT 4-10 Ma, ZHe 4-12 Ma, ZFT 6-14 Ma to AFT 28-32 Ma, ZHe 68-117 Ma). Thermo-kinematic modeling indicates that spatial gradients in thermochronometric ages can be explained by an up to 100-km-wide, parabolic-shaped pattern in exhumation rates with a maximum rate of 0.5 mm/yr from 15 Ma until the onset of glaciation at similar to 7 Ma. Furthermore, model results suggest that the youngest AHe ages require a localized acceleration in erosion from similar to 0.5 mm/yr to similar to 2.2 mm/yr starting between similar to 5 and similar to 3 Ma, coeval with intensified glaciation and subduction of the Chile Rise. Our results suggest that the long-wavelength (similar to 100 km) topography and erosion patterns are likely controlled by rock uplift above mid-crustal ramp(s) and subsequent transpression along the Liquine-Ofqui Fault. Superposed on these tectonic processes, Late Cenozoic glaciation resulted in localized and accelerated erosion over wavelengths of <20 km.show moreshow less

Author details:Nevena Andrić-Tomašević, Sarah FalkowskiORCiD, Viktoria GeorgievaORCiDGND, Christoph Glotzbach, Manfred R. StreckerORCiDGND, Todd A. Ehlers
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2020JF005993
ISSN:2169-9003
ISSN:2169-9011
Title of parent work (English):JGR / AGU, American Geophysical Union. Earth surface
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/02
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/02
Tag:Patagonian Andes; erosion rate; glacial erosion; thermo-kinematic numerical modeling; thermochronology; topography
Volume:126
Issue:8
Article number:e2020JF005993
Number of pages:37
Funding institution:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission [STR 373/37-1, EH329/18-1]; Chilean Government ANID/FONDECYT Postdoctoral Grant [3200375]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

