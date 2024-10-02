Vorsicht vor Spartacus?
- Starting with the hypothesis that textbooks are strongly ideologically charged, this paper analyses the representation of the Spartacus uprising in history textbooks that were in use between 1949 and 1989 in the FRG and the GDR. Due to its identity-defining function for European cultures, Roman antiquity has always been an important reference in recent and modern history. Spartacus, as a slave leader, has been interpreted very differently in different contexts and is therefore ideally suited to examine how in such social and political contexts textbooks were produced and read, showing further how ideologically biased perceptions of history would force their way unhindered into the historical consciousness of younger generations.
|Pia DüvelORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol18.270
|thersites 18
|ideologisierte Schulbuchdarstellungen aus der Zeit des geteilten Deutschlands
|Annemarie Ambühl, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
|2024/05/08
|2024
|Spartacus; historical consciousness; history teaching; history textbooks; slavery; textbook research
