Vertrauen der Bevölkerung in staatliche Institutionen im ersten Halbjahr der Coronapandemie: Erkenntnisse aus dem Projekt COVID-19 Snapshot Monitoring (COSMO)

  • Background In the coronavirus pandemic, two institutions play a central role in the evidence-based classification of events for politics and the population. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) coordinates the fight against the pandemic, prepares well-founded recommendations for medical professionals, the media and the population, and advises politicians. The Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA) informs the population and institutions. Goals The COVID-19 Snapshot Monitoring (COSMO) project monitors whether and how trust in institutions changes over the pandemic. Which population groups show trust and how this is related to attitudes, risk perception and behaviour are analysed. Methods Cross-sectional studies with approximately N = 1000 respondents per survey were conducted since March 2020 to investigate risk perception, behaviour, acceptance of measures and trust in institutions. Results Trust in the RKI and BZgA was generally high but declined over the course of the pandemic. Higher trust for both institutions was associated withBackground In the coronavirus pandemic, two institutions play a central role in the evidence-based classification of events for politics and the population. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) coordinates the fight against the pandemic, prepares well-founded recommendations for medical professionals, the media and the population, and advises politicians. The Federal Centre for Health Education (BZgA) informs the population and institutions. Goals The COVID-19 Snapshot Monitoring (COSMO) project monitors whether and how trust in institutions changes over the pandemic. Which population groups show trust and how this is related to attitudes, risk perception and behaviour are analysed. Methods Cross-sectional studies with approximately N = 1000 respondents per survey were conducted since March 2020 to investigate risk perception, behaviour, acceptance of measures and trust in institutions. Results Trust in the RKI and BZgA was generally high but declined over the course of the pandemic. Higher trust for both institutions was associated with higher age of respondents, higher education, higher risk perception and higher acceptance of measures. Behaviours such as physical distancing and handwashing were shown more frequently. Men and the chronically ill showed lower trust. Discussion The results show that trust should be further promoted. This could be achieved, among other things, by taking into account the population's perspective (e.g. through COSMO) in the development and justification of strategies and measures. Communication strategies and recommendations for action should aim to support and relieve people with high-risk perceptions.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Sarah Eitze, Lisa Felgendreff, Lars Korn, Philipp Sprengholz, Jennifer Allen, Miriam A. JennyORCiDGND, Lothar H. Wieler, Heidrun Thaiss, Freia De Bock, Cornelia Betsch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00103-021-03279-z
ISSN:1436-9990
ISSN:1437-1588
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33512553
Title of parent work (German):Bundesgesundheitsblatt, Gesundheitsforschung, Gesundheitsschutz
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2021/01/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/02
Tag:Affective risk; COVID-19 pandemic; Crisis; Health psychology; Trust in institutions; communication
Volume:64
Issue:3
Number of pages:9
First page:268
Last Page:276
Organizational units:Fakultät für Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

