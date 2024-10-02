Badland landscape response to individual geomorphic events

Landscapes form by the erosion and deposition of sediment, driven by tectonic and climatic forcing. The principal geomorphic processes of badland - landsliding, debris flow and runoff erosion - are similar to those in full scale mountain topography, but operate faster. Here, we show that in the badlands of SW Taiwan, individual rainfall events cause quantifiable landscape change, distinct for the type of rainfall. Typhoon rain reduced hillslope gradients, while lower-intensity precipitation either steepened or flattened the landscape, depending on its initial topography. The steep topography observed in our first survey is inconsistent with the effects of any of the rainfall events. We suggest that it is due to the 2016 Mw 6.4 Meinong earthquake. The observed pattern in the badlands was mirrored in the response of the Taiwan mountain topography to typhoon Morakot in 2009, confirming that badlands offer special opportunities to quantify natural landscape dynamics on observational time scales. <br /> The relative role of individual

Landscapes form by the erosion and deposition of sediment, driven by tectonic and climatic forcing. The principal geomorphic processes of badland - landsliding, debris flow and runoff erosion - are similar to those in full scale mountain topography, but operate faster. Here, we show that in the badlands of SW Taiwan, individual rainfall events cause quantifiable landscape change, distinct for the type of rainfall. Typhoon rain reduced hillslope gradients, while lower-intensity precipitation either steepened or flattened the landscape, depending on its initial topography. The steep topography observed in our first survey is inconsistent with the effects of any of the rainfall events. We suggest that it is due to the 2016 Mw 6.4 Meinong earthquake. The observed pattern in the badlands was mirrored in the response of the Taiwan mountain topography to typhoon Morakot in 2009, confirming that badlands offer special opportunities to quantify natural landscape dynamics on observational time scales. <br /> The relative role of individual forcing events in long-term landscape evolution is challenging to measure in the field. Badlands offer special opportunities to quantify common, natural landscape dynamics on observational time scales.

