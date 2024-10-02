Schließen

Badland landscape response to individual geomorphic events

  Landscapes form by the erosion and deposition of sediment, driven by tectonic and climatic forcing. The principal geomorphic processes of badland - landsliding, debris flow and runoff erosion - are similar to those in full scale mountain topography, but operate faster. Here, we show that in the badlands of SW Taiwan, individual rainfall events cause quantifiable landscape change, distinct for the type of rainfall. Typhoon rain reduced hillslope gradients, while lower-intensity precipitation either steepened or flattened the landscape, depending on its initial topography. The steep topography observed in our first survey is inconsistent with the effects of any of the rainfall events. We suggest that it is due to the 2016 Mw 6.4 Meinong earthquake. The observed pattern in the badlands was mirrored in the response of the Taiwan mountain topography to typhoon Morakot in 2009, confirming that badlands offer special opportunities to quantify natural landscape dynamics on observational time scales. <br /> The relative role of individual forcing events in long-term landscape evolution is challenging to measure in the field. Badlands offer special opportunities to quantify common, natural landscape dynamics on observational time scales.

Metadaten
Author details:Ci-Jian YangORCiD, Jens M. Turowski, Niels HoviusORCiDGND, Jiun-Chuan Lin, Kuo-Jen Chang
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24903-1
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34330899
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/07/30
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/02
Volume:12
Issue:1
Article number:4631
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:Ministry of Science and Technology (Taiwan) grant MOST [107-2917-I-002-007, MOST 109-2811-B-002-631]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

