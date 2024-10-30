Schließen

Electronic, structural, and mechanical properties of SiO2 glass at high pressure inferred from its refractive index

  • We report the first direct measurements of the refractive index of silica glass up to 145 GPa that allowed quantifying its density, bulk modulus, Lorenz-Lorentz polarizability, and band gap. These properties show two major anomalies at similar to 10 and similar to 40 GPa. The anomaly at similar to 10 GPa signals the onset of the increase in Si coordination, and the anomaly at similar to 40 GPa corresponds to a nearly complete vanishing of fourfold Si. More generally, we show that the compressibility and density of noncrystalline solids can be accurately measured in simple optical experiments up to at least 110 GPa.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sergey S. LobanovORCiDGND, Sergio SpezialeORCiD, Björn Winkler, Victor MilmanORCiD, Keith Refson, Lukas SchifferleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevLett.128.077403
ISSN:0031-9007
ISSN:1079-7114
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35244414
Title of parent work (English):Physical review letters
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/30
Volume:128
Issue:7
Article number:077403
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:Helmholtz Young Investigators Group CLEAR [VH-NG-1325]; BIOVIA Science; Ambassador program
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.