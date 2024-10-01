Hybrid fabrication of multimodal intracranial implants for electrophysiology and local drug delivery
- New fabrication approaches for mechanically flexible implants hold the key to advancing the applications of neuroengineering in fundamental neuroscience and clinic. By combining the high precision of thin film microfabrication with the versatility of additive manufacturing, we demonstrate a straight-forward approach for the prototyping of intracranial implants with electrode arrays and microfluidic channels. We show that the implant can modulate neuronal activity in the hippocampus through localized drug delivery, while simultaneously recording brain activity by its electrodes. Moreover, good implant stability and minimal tissue response are seen one-week post-implantation. Our work shows the potential of hybrid fabrication combining different manufacturing techniques in neurotechnology and paves the way for a new approach to the development of multimodal implants.
|Author details:
|Johannes GurkeORCiDGND, Tobias E. Naegele, Sam Hilton, Roberto Pezone, Vincenzo F. Curto, Damiano G. Barone, Emil J. W. List-Kratochvil, Alejandro Carnicer-LombarteORCiD, George G. Malliaras
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1039/d1mh01855h
|ISSN:
|2051-6347
|ISSN:
|2051-6355
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35474130
|Title of parent work (English):
|Materials Horizons
|Publisher:
|Royal Society of Chemistry
|Place of publishing:
|Cambridge
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/04/21
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/10/01
|Volume:
|9
|Issue:
|6
|Number of pages:
|8
|First page:
|1727
|Last Page:
|1734
|Funding institution:
|German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft DFG);; Wellcome Trust for a Junior Interdisciplinary Fellowship; EPSRC; Cambridge NanoDTC [EP/L015978/1]; Health Education England; National; Institute for Health Research HEE/NIHR ICA Program Clinical Lectureship; [CL2019-14-004]; European Union [732032]; EPSRC IRC in Targeted Delivery; for Hard-to-Treat Cancers [EP/S009000/1]; EPSRC [EP/S009000/1] Funding; Source: UKRI
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported