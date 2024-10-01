Schließen

Hybrid fabrication of multimodal intracranial implants for electrophysiology and local drug delivery

  • New fabrication approaches for mechanically flexible implants hold the key to advancing the applications of neuroengineering in fundamental neuroscience and clinic. By combining the high precision of thin film microfabrication with the versatility of additive manufacturing, we demonstrate a straight-forward approach for the prototyping of intracranial implants with electrode arrays and microfluidic channels. We show that the implant can modulate neuronal activity in the hippocampus through localized drug delivery, while simultaneously recording brain activity by its electrodes. Moreover, good implant stability and minimal tissue response are seen one-week post-implantation. Our work shows the potential of hybrid fabrication combining different manufacturing techniques in neurotechnology and paves the way for a new approach to the development of multimodal implants.

Metadaten
Author details:Johannes GurkeORCiDGND, Tobias E. Naegele, Sam Hilton, Roberto Pezone, Vincenzo F. Curto, Damiano G. Barone, Emil J. W. List-Kratochvil, Alejandro Carnicer-LombarteORCiD, George G. Malliaras
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d1mh01855h
ISSN:2051-6347
ISSN:2051-6355
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35474130
Title of parent work (English):Materials Horizons
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/10/01
Volume:9
Issue:6
Number of pages:8
First page:1727
Last Page:1734
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft DFG);; Wellcome Trust for a Junior Interdisciplinary Fellowship; EPSRC; Cambridge NanoDTC [EP/L015978/1]; Health Education England; National; Institute for Health Research HEE/NIHR ICA Program Clinical Lectureship; [CL2019-14-004]; European Union [732032]; EPSRC IRC in Targeted Delivery; for Hard-to-Treat Cancers [EP/S009000/1]; EPSRC [EP/S009000/1] Funding; Source: UKRI
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

