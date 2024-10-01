Bildungssysteme als Katalysator von Bildungsungleichheiten?
Educational systems as drivers of educational inequalities?
- Die vorliegende Arbeit verfolgt das Ziel, die wichtigsten Stufen einer erfolgreichen Bildungs- und Erwerbsbiografie auf den Einfluss struktureller Ursachen hin und unter der Berücksichtigung des sozialen Hintergrunds zu untersuchen. Konkret: wie beeinflussen die Strukturen eines Bildungssystems die länderspezifischen Ausmaße der Reproduktion sozialer Ungleichheiten? Dabei wird die grundlegende Annahme vertreten, dass der Stratifikationsgrad bzw. die Selektivität eines Bildungssystems sowohl die individuellen Möglichkeiten im Bildungsverlauf beeinflusst als auch die Nachwirkungen dieser Selektivität bis in die Erwerbstätigkeit zu messen sind. Im Resultat können daraus länderspezifische strukturelle Faktoren abgeleitet werden, welche die Bildungs- und Erwerbsverläufe und somit soziale Reproduktionsmechanismen strukturell beeinflussen. Die Besonderheit der Untersuchung liegt insbesondere im geplanten methodischen Vorgehen: Anhand zweier längsschnittlicher Datensätze aus Deutschland und Großbritannien wird überprüft, ob und inwieweitDie vorliegende Arbeit verfolgt das Ziel, die wichtigsten Stufen einer erfolgreichen Bildungs- und Erwerbsbiografie auf den Einfluss struktureller Ursachen hin und unter der Berücksichtigung des sozialen Hintergrunds zu untersuchen. Konkret: wie beeinflussen die Strukturen eines Bildungssystems die länderspezifischen Ausmaße der Reproduktion sozialer Ungleichheiten? Dabei wird die grundlegende Annahme vertreten, dass der Stratifikationsgrad bzw. die Selektivität eines Bildungssystems sowohl die individuellen Möglichkeiten im Bildungsverlauf beeinflusst als auch die Nachwirkungen dieser Selektivität bis in die Erwerbstätigkeit zu messen sind. Im Resultat können daraus länderspezifische strukturelle Faktoren abgeleitet werden, welche die Bildungs- und Erwerbsverläufe und somit soziale Reproduktionsmechanismen strukturell beeinflussen. Die Besonderheit der Untersuchung liegt insbesondere im geplanten methodischen Vorgehen: Anhand zweier längsschnittlicher Datensätze aus Deutschland und Großbritannien wird überprüft, ob und inwieweit die Personen verschiedener Herkunftsschichten sowohl beim Erreichen der höheren Bildungsabschlüsse als auch hinsichtlich der monetären Bildungsrenditen durch strukturelle Faktoren beeinflusst – bestärkt oder beeinträchtigt – und damit soziale Bildungsungleichheiten verstärkt werden. Die voneinander unabhängig erhobenen Datensätze mit Variablen von verschiedenen Zeitpunkten der erhobenen Bildungsverläufe aus zwei verschiedenen Ländern wurden hierzu so aufbereitet und in den Analysen verwendet, dass die Effekte zwischen den untersuchten Ländern direkt miteinander verglichen werden können.…
- The aim of this study is to analyse the most important stages of a successful educational and employment biography with regard to the influence of structural causes and taking social background into account. Specifically, how do the structures of an education system influence the country-specific extent of the reproduction of social inequalities? The basic assumption here is that the degree of stratification or selectivity of an education system influences both individual opportunities in the course of education and that the after-effects of this selectivity can be measured right through to employment. As a result, country-specific structural factors can be derived which structurally influence educational and employment trajectories and thus social reproduction mechanisms. The special feature of the study lies in particular in the planned methodological approach: Two longitudinal data sets from Germany and the UK are used to examine whether and to what extent people from different backgrounds are influenced - strengthened orThe aim of this study is to analyse the most important stages of a successful educational and employment biography with regard to the influence of structural causes and taking social background into account. Specifically, how do the structures of an education system influence the country-specific extent of the reproduction of social inequalities? The basic assumption here is that the degree of stratification or selectivity of an education system influences both individual opportunities in the course of education and that the after-effects of this selectivity can be measured right through to employment. As a result, country-specific structural factors can be derived which structurally influence educational and employment trajectories and thus social reproduction mechanisms. The special feature of the study lies in particular in the planned methodological approach: Two longitudinal data sets from Germany and the UK are used to examine whether and to what extent people from different backgrounds are influenced - strengthened or impaired - by structural factors, both in the attainment of higher educational qualifications and in terms of monetary returns to education, thereby reinforcing social inequalities in education. The independently collected data sets with variables from different points in time of the educational trajectories surveyed from two different countries were prepared for this purpose and used in the analyses in a way that the effects between the countries can be directly compared with each other.…
|Author details:
|Marie WohlbrandtORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-659695
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-65969
|Subtitle (German):
|der Einfluss von Strukturmerkmalen auf den Bildungs- und Berufsverlauf in Deutschland und Großbritannien
|Subtitle (English):
|the influence of structural characteristics on educational and occupational trajectories in Germany and the UK
|Reviewer(s):
|Wolfgang LauterbachORCiDGND, Philipp PohlenzORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Wolfgang Lauterbach
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/09/13
|Release date:
|2024/10/01
|Tag:
|Bildungsforschung; Bildungssysteme; Bildungsungleichheiten; vergleichende Bildungsforschung
educational inequalities; educational research; educational systems
|Number of pages:
|xvii, 279
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International