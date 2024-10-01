The aim of this study is to analyse the most important stages of a successful educational and employment biography with regard to the influence of structural causes and taking social background into account. Specifically, how do the structures of an education system influence the country-specific extent of the reproduction of social inequalities? The basic assumption here is that the degree of stratification or selectivity of an education system influences both individual opportunities in the course of education and that the after-effects of this selectivity can be measured right through to employment. As a result, country-specific structural factors can be derived which structurally influence educational and employment trajectories and thus social reproduction mechanisms. The special feature of the study lies in particular in the planned methodological approach: Two longitudinal data sets from Germany and the UK are used to examine whether and to what extent people from different backgrounds are influenced - strengthened or

The aim of this study is to analyse the most important stages of a successful educational and employment biography with regard to the influence of structural causes and taking social background into account. Specifically, how do the structures of an education system influence the country-specific extent of the reproduction of social inequalities? The basic assumption here is that the degree of stratification or selectivity of an education system influences both individual opportunities in the course of education and that the after-effects of this selectivity can be measured right through to employment. As a result, country-specific structural factors can be derived which structurally influence educational and employment trajectories and thus social reproduction mechanisms. The special feature of the study lies in particular in the planned methodological approach: Two longitudinal data sets from Germany and the UK are used to examine whether and to what extent people from different backgrounds are influenced - strengthened or impaired - by structural factors, both in the attainment of higher educational qualifications and in terms of monetary returns to education, thereby reinforcing social inequalities in education. The independently collected data sets with variables from different points in time of the educational trajectories surveyed from two different countries were prepared for this purpose and used in the analyses in a way that the effects between the countries can be directly compared with each other.

