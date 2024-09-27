Adherence and affect in exercise interventions for adolescents with obesity: a randomized clinical-trial
|Author details:
|Mara Cristina Lofrano-PradoORCiD, Thiago R. S. Tenorio, Tercio A. R. Barros, Sinika TimmeORCiDGND, Ralf BrandORCiDGND, Tony M. Santos, Babu Balagopal, Ricardo Freitas-Dias, Bryan Haddock, Wagner L. Prado
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1249/01.mss.0000877920.04759.eb
|ISSN:
|0195-9131
|ISSN:
|1530-0315
|Title of parent work (English):
|Medicine and science in sports and exercise
|Publisher:
|Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
|Place of publishing:
|Philadelphia
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/09/01
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/09/27
|Volume:
|54
|Issue:
|9S
|Number of pages:
|1
|First page:
|231
|Last Page:
|231
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz