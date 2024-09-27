Schließen

Perchlorate-specific proteomic stress responses of Debaryomyces hansenii could enable microbial survival in Martian brines

  • If life exists on Mars, it would face several challenges including the presence of perchlorates, which destabilize biomacromolecules by inducing chaotropic stress. However, little is known about perchlorate toxicity for microorganisms on the cellular level. Here, we present the first proteomic investigation on the perchlorate-specific stress responses of the halotolerant yeast Debaryomyces hansenii and compare these to generally known salt stress adaptations. We found that the responses to NaCl and NaClO4-induced stresses share many common metabolic features, for example, signalling pathways, elevated energy metabolism, or osmolyte biosynthesis. Nevertheless, several new perchlorate-specific stress responses could be identified, such as protein glycosylation and cell wall remodulations, presumably in order to stabilize protein structures and the cell envelope. These stress responses would also be relevant for putative life on Mars, which-given the environmental conditions-likely developed chaotropic defence strategies such asIf life exists on Mars, it would face several challenges including the presence of perchlorates, which destabilize biomacromolecules by inducing chaotropic stress. However, little is known about perchlorate toxicity for microorganisms on the cellular level. Here, we present the first proteomic investigation on the perchlorate-specific stress responses of the halotolerant yeast Debaryomyces hansenii and compare these to generally known salt stress adaptations. We found that the responses to NaCl and NaClO4-induced stresses share many common metabolic features, for example, signalling pathways, elevated energy metabolism, or osmolyte biosynthesis. Nevertheless, several new perchlorate-specific stress responses could be identified, such as protein glycosylation and cell wall remodulations, presumably in order to stabilize protein structures and the cell envelope. These stress responses would also be relevant for putative life on Mars, which-given the environmental conditions-likely developed chaotropic defence strategies such as stabilized confirmations of biomacromolecules or the formation of cell clusters.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jacob HeinzORCiDGND, Jörg Döllinger, Deborah MausORCiD, Andy Schneider, Peter LaschORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Dirk Schulze-Makuch
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/1462-2920.16152
ISSN:1462-2912
ISSN:1462-2920
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35920032
Title of parent work (English):Environmental microbiology
Publisher:Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/03
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/27
Volume:24
Issue:11
Number of pages:15
First page:5051
Last Page:5065
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [455070607]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

