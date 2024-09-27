Schließen

Beyond demonstrators-tackling fundamental problems in amplifying nature-based solutions for the post-COVID-19 world

  • Nature-based Solutions (NbS) are currently promoted as a panacea for improving human-nature relations. Yet the way of amplifying and mainstreaming NbS beyond scientific demonstrator projects into policy contexts is still bearing shortcomings, in particular in the uncertain futures of a post-COVID-19 world. Successful NbS amplification may be achieved by (1) using multi-scalar action to balance differing interests and reconcile governance levels, (2) providing financial and other institutionalized incentives and strategies for integrated participation processes, (3) using appropriate governance and management scales effectively integrating mediators, (4) using opportunities for transformative change offered by crisis, and (5) learning from worldwide amplification experiences.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Barbara SchröterORCiD, Jochen HackORCiD, Frank Hüesker, Christian KuhlickeORCiDGND, Christian Albert
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s42949-022-00047-z
ISSN:2661-8001
Title of parent work (English):npj urban sustainability
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/27
Volume:2
Issue:1
Article number:4
Number of pages:7
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (Bundesministerium; fur Bildung und Forschung-BMBF) [01UU1601A]; SEE-URBAN-WATER research; group [01UU1704]; European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation; programme [776866]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.