Submicron plastic adsorption by peat, accumulation in Sphagnum Mosses and influence on bacterial communities in peatland ecosystems

The smallest fraction of plastic pollution, submicron plastics (SMPs <1 mu m) are expected to be ubiquitous in the environment. No information is available about SMPs in peatlands, which have a key role in sequestering carbon in terrestrial ecosystems. It is unknown how these plastic particles might behave and interact with (micro)organisms in these ecosystems. Here, we show that the chemical composition of polystyrene (PS) and poly(vinyl diloride) (PVC)-SMPs influenced their adsorption to peat. Consequently, this influenced the accumualtion of SMPs by Sphagnum moss and the composition and diversity of the microbial communities in peatland. Natural organic matter (NOM), which adsorbs from the surrounding water to the surface of SMPs, decreased the adsorption of the particles to peat and their accumulation by Sphagnum moss. However, the presence of NOM on SMPs significantly altered the bacterial community structure compared to SMPs without NOM. Our findings show that peatland ecosystems can potentially adsorb plastic particles. This can not only impact mosses themselves but also change the local microbial communities.
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.2c04892
|0013-936X
|1520-5851
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36326287
|Environmental science & technology
|American Chemical Society
|Columbus, Ohio
|Article
|English
|2022
|2022
|2024/09/27
|Sphagnum moss; accumulation; entrapped particles; gadolinium; mesocosm; poly(vinyl chloride); polystyrene
|56
|22
|11
|15661
|15671
|University of Eastern Finland water program; Saastamoinen Foundation;; Wihuri Foundation; Olvi Foundation; European Union [965367]; Academy of; Finland [308485]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International