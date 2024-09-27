Schließen

Submicron plastic adsorption by peat, accumulation in Sphagnum Mosses and influence on bacterial communities in peatland ecosystems

  The smallest fraction of plastic pollution, submicron plastics (SMPs <1 mu m) are expected to be ubiquitous in the environment. No information is available about SMPs in peatlands, which have a key role in sequestering carbon in terrestrial ecosystems. It is unknown how these plastic particles might behave and interact with (micro)organisms in these ecosystems. Here, we show that the chemical composition of polystyrene (PS) and poly(vinyl diloride) (PVC)-SMPs influenced their adsorption to peat. Consequently, this influenced the accumualtion of SMPs by Sphagnum moss and the composition and diversity of the microbial communities in peatland. Natural organic matter (NOM), which adsorbs from the surrounding water to the surface of SMPs, decreased the adsorption of the particles to peat and their accumulation by Sphagnum moss. However, the presence of NOM on SMPs significantly altered the bacterial community structure compared to SMPs without NOM. Our findings show that peatland ecosystems can potentially adsorb plastic particles. This can not only impact mosses themselves but also change the local microbial communities.

Author details:Mandar Bandekar, Fazel Abdolahpur Monikh, Jukka Kekalainen, Teemu Tahvanainen, Raine KortetORCiD, Peng Zhang, Zhiling GuoORCiD, Jarkko Akkanen, Jari T. T. Leskinen, Miguel A. Gomez-Gonzalez, Gopala Krishna Darbha, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND, Eugenia Valsami-Jones, Jussi V. K. Kukkonen
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.est.2c04892
ISSN:0013-936X
ISSN:1520-5851
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36326287
Title of parent work (English):Environmental science & technology
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Columbus, Ohio
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/27
Tag:Sphagnum moss; accumulation; entrapped particles; gadolinium; mesocosm; poly(vinyl chloride); polystyrene
Volume:56
Issue:22
Number of pages:11
First page:15661
Last Page:15671
Funding institution:University of Eastern Finland water program; Saastamoinen Foundation;; Wihuri Foundation; Olvi Foundation; European Union [965367]; Academy of; Finland [308485]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

