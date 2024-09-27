Schließen

Atmosphere-snow exchange explains surface snow isotope variability

  The climate signal imprinted in the snow isotopic composition allows to infer past climate variability from ice core stable water isotope records. The concurrent evolution of vapor and surface snow isotopic composition between precipitation events indicates that post-depositional atmosphere-snow humidity exchange influences the snow and hence the ice core isotope signal. To date, however, this is not accounted for in paeleoclimate reconstructions from isotope records. Here we show that vapor-snow exchange explains 36% of the summertime day-to-day delta O-18 variability of the surface snow between precipitation events, and 53% of the delta D variability. Through observations from the Greenland Ice Sheet and accompanying modeling we demonstrate that vapor-snow exchange introduces a warm bias on the summertime snow isotope value relevant for ice core records. In case of long-term variability in atmosphere-snow exchange the relevance for the ice core signal is also variable and thus paleoclimate reconstructions from isotope records should be revisited.

Metadaten
Author details:Sonja WahlORCiD, Hans Christian Steen-LarsenORCiD, Abigail G. Hughes, Laura J. DietrichORCiD, Alexandra ZuhrORCiDGND, Melanie BehrensORCiD, Anne-Katrine Faber, Maria Hörhold
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2022GL099529
ISSN:0094-8276
ISSN:1944-8007
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36582355
Title of parent work (English):Geophysical research letters
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken, NJ
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/27
Tag:EGRIP; Greenland; Ice Sheet; ice cores; paleoclimate reconstruction; snow-atmosphere exchange; stable water isotopes
Volume:49
Issue:20
Article number:e2022GL099529
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:European Research Council (ERC), European Union [759526]; A. P. Moller; Foundation, Denmark; University of Copenhagen, Denmark; US National; Science Foundation, USA; Office of Polar Programs, USA; Alfred Wegener; Institute, Germany; Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research,; Germany; National Institute of Polar Research and Arctic Challenge for; Sustainability, Japan; University of Bergen, Norway; Trond Mohn; Foundation, Norway; Swiss National Science Foundation, Switzerland;; French Polar Institute, France; Institute for Geosciences and; Environmental research, France; University of Manitoba, Canada; Chinese; Academy of Sciences, China; Beijing Normal University, China; European; Research Council (ERC) [759526] Funding Source: European Research; Council (ERC)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

