Parameter estimation in an SPDE Model for cell repolarization

  • As a concrete setting where stochastic partial differential equations (SPDEs) are able to model real phenomena, we propose a stochastic Meinhardt model for cell repolarization and study how parameter estimation techniques developed for simple linear SPDE models apply in this situation. We establish the existence of mild SPDE solutions, and we investigate the impact of the driving noise process on pattern formation in the solution. We then pursue estimation of the diffusion term and show asymptotic normality for our estimator as the space resolution becomes finer. The finite sample performance is investigated for synthetic and real data.

Author details:Randolf Altmeyer, Till Bretschneider, Josef JanákORCiD, Markus Reiss
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/20M1373347
ISSN:2166-2525
Title of parent work (English):SIAM ASA journal on uncertainty quantification
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/27
Tag:Meinhardt model; augmented MLE; drift estimation; local measurements; pattern formation; stochastic partial differential equation; stochastic reaction-diffusion equation
Volume:10
Issue:1
Number of pages:21
First page:179
Last Page:199
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [SFB1294/1-318763901]; BBSRC; [BB/R004579/1]; BBSRC [BB/R004579/1, BB/M01150X/1] Funding Source: UKRI
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
