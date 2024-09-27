Schließen

Influence of a 265 °C heat treatment on the residual stress state of a PBF-LB/M AlSi10Mg alloy

  Laser Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB/M) additive manufacturing (AM) induces high magnitude residual stress (RS) in structures due to the extremely heterogeneous cooling and heating rates. As the RS can be deleterious to the fatigue resistance of engineering components, great efforts are focused on understanding their generation and evolution after post-process heat treatments. In this study, one of the few of its kind, the RS relaxation induced in an as-built PBF-LB/M AlSi10Mg material by a low-temperature heat treatment (265 & DEG;C for 1 h) is studied by means of X-ray and neutron diffraction. Since the specimens are manufactured using a baseplate heated up to 200 & DEG;C, low RS are found in the as-built condition. After heat treatment a redistribution of the RS is observed, while their magnitude remains constant. It is proposed that the redistribution is induced by a repartition of stresses between the alpha-aluminium matrix and the silicon phase, as the morphology of the silicon phase is affected by the heat treatment. A considerable scatter is observed in the neutron diffraction RS profiles, which is principally correlated to the presence (or absence) of pockets of porosity developed at the borders of the chessboard pattern.

Author details:Ilaria RovedaORCiDGND, Itziar Serrano-Munoz, Tatiana Mishurova, Mauro Madia, Thilo Pirling, Alexander Evans, Manuela Klaus, Jan Haubrich, Guillermo Requena, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10853-022-07997-w
ISSN:0022-2461
ISSN:1573-4803
Title of parent work (English):Journal of materials science
Publisher:Springer Science + Business Media B.V
Place of publishing:Dordrecht [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/08
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/27
Volume:57
Number of pages:17
First page:22082
Last Page:22098
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL; [MIT1-2019-40]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

