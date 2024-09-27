Schließen

Seasonal impact on 3D GPR performance for surveying Yedoma Ice Complex deposits

  Ground-penetrating radar (GPR) is a popular geophysical method for imaging subsurface structures with a resolution at decimeter scale, which is based on the emission, propagation, and reflection of electromagnetic waves. GPR surveys for imaging the cryosphere benefit from the typically highly resistive conditions in frozen ground, resulting in low electromagnetic attenuation and, thus, an increased penetration depth. In permafrost environments, seasonal changes might affect not only GPR performance in terms of vertical resolution, attenuation, and penetration depth, but also regarding the general complexity of data (e.g., due to multiple reflections at thaw boundaries). The experimental setup of our study comparing seasonal differences of summertime thawed and winter- and springtime frozen active layer conditions above ice-rich permafrost allows for estimating advantages and disadvantages of both scenarios. Our results demonstrate major differences in the data and the final GPR image and, thus, will help in future studies to decide about particular survey seasons based on the GPR potential for non-invasive and high-resolution investigations of permafrost properties.

Author details:Stephan SchennenORCiD, Sebastian WetterichORCiD, Lutz SchirrmeisterORCiD, Georg Schwamborn, Jens TronickeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/feart.2022.741524
ISSN:2296-6463
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in Earth Science
Publisher:Frontiers Media
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/19
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/27
Tag:GPR; permafrost; resolution; seasonal effects; yedoma
Volume:10
Article number:741524
Number of pages:14
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) [03G0836B,; 03G0836J]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

