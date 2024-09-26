Schließen

Predicting plant biomass and species richness in temperate grasslands across regions, time, and land management with remote sensing and deep learning

  • Spatial predictions of biomass production and biodiversity at regional scale in grasslands are critical to evaluate the effects of management practices across environmental gradients. New generations of remote sensing sensors and machine learning approaches can predict these grassland characteristics with varying accuracy. However, such studies frequently fail to cover a sufficiently broad range of environmental conditions, and their prediction models are often case-specific. To address this gap, we have modelled above-ground biomass and species richness in 150 spatially independent grassland plots of three geographical regions in Germany. These regions follow a North-South climate gradient and differ in soil types, topography, elevation, climatic conditions, historical contexts, and management intensities. The predictors tested in this study are Sentinel-1 backscatter, Sentinel-2 time series of surface reflectance along with derived vegetation indices and Rao's Q, and a set of topoedaphic variables. We compared the performance of aSpatial predictions of biomass production and biodiversity at regional scale in grasslands are critical to evaluate the effects of management practices across environmental gradients. New generations of remote sensing sensors and machine learning approaches can predict these grassland characteristics with varying accuracy. However, such studies frequently fail to cover a sufficiently broad range of environmental conditions, and their prediction models are often case-specific. To address this gap, we have modelled above-ground biomass and species richness in 150 spatially independent grassland plots of three geographical regions in Germany. These regions follow a North-South climate gradient and differ in soil types, topography, elevation, climatic conditions, historical contexts, and management intensities. The predictors tested in this study are Sentinel-1 backscatter, Sentinel-2 time series of surface reflectance along with derived vegetation indices and Rao's Q, and a set of topoedaphic variables. We compared the performance of a feed-forward deep neural network (DNN) with a random forest (RF) regression algorithm. The DNN achieved the best estimations of biomass (r2 = 0.45) when trained with Sentinel-2 surface reflectance only. Moreover, the DNN showed a higher generalizability than RF during spatial cross-validations (i.e., calibrating and validating in different regions, r2 = 0.38 vs. 0.26). Species richness pre-dictions by both algorithms improved when the full time series of Sentinel-2 surface reflectance values were used (highest r2 = 0.42 achieved by the DNN), but both performed poorly during spatial cross-validations. Overall, the DNN-based models were more robust than RF models, showed a lower bias and lower systematic error, and required fewer inputs. Explainability analysis indicated that red-edge and near infrared information from May and October was the most relevant to predict species richness. This study presents an important step forward in generating robust spatially explicit predictions of grassland attributes and biodiversity variables across large areas, environmental gradients, and phenological stages.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Javier Muro, Anja LinstädterORCiDGND, Paul MagdonORCiD, Stephan Woellauer, Florian A. MännerORCiD, Lisa-Maricia SchwarzORCiD, Gohar Ghazaryan, Johannes SchultzORCiD, Zbynek Malenovsky, Olena Dubovyk
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rse.2022.113262
ISSN:0034-4257
ISSN:1879-0704
Title of parent work (English):Remote sensing of environment : an interdisciplinary journal
Publisher:Elsevier Science
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/26
Tag:Machine learning; Modelling; Rao ?s Q;; Sentinel-1; Sentinel-2; biodiversity
Volume:282
Article number:113262
Number of pages:18
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) under the priority program 1374 [DU; 1596/1-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

