Electrical and structural characterization of few-layer graphene sheets on quartz

Despite the impressive performance and incredible promise for a variety of applications, the wide-scale commercialization of graphene is still behind its full potential. One of the main challenges is related to preserving graphene's unique properties upon transfer onto practically desirable substrates. In this work, few-layer graphene sheets deposited via liquid-phase transfer from copper onto a quartz substrate have been studied using a suite of experimental techniques, including scanning electron microscopy (SEM), Raman spectroscopy, admittance spectroscopy, and four-point probe electrical measurements. SEM measurements suggest that the transfer of graphene from copper foil to quartz using the aqueous solution of ammonium persulfate was accompanied by unintentional etching of the entire surface of the quartz substrate and, as a result, the formation of microscopic facet structures covering the etched surface of the substrate. As revealed by Raman spectroscopy and the electrical measurements, the transfer process involving the etching of the copper foil in a 0.1 M solution of (NH4)(2)S2O8 resulted in its p-type doping. This was accompanied by the appearance of an electronic gap of 0.022 eV, as evidenced by the Arrhenius analysis. The observed increase in the conductance of the samples with temperature can be explained by thermally activated carrier transport, dominating the scattering processes.

