Schließen

Transcriptomic and metabolomic analysis of a Pseudomonas-resistant versus a susceptible Arabidopsis accession

  • Accessions of one plant species may show significantly different levels of susceptibility to stresses. The Arabidopsis thaliana accessions Col-0 and C24 differ significantly in their resistance to the pathogen Pseudomonas syringae pv. tomato (Pst). To help unravel the underlying mechanisms contributing to this naturally occurring variance in resistance to Pst, we analyzed changes in transcripts and compounds from primary and secondary metabolism of Col-0 and C24 at different time points after infection with Pst. Our results show that the differences in the resistance of Col-0 and C24 mainly involve mechanisms of salicylic-acid-dependent systemic acquired resistance, while responses of jasmonic-acid-dependent mechanisms are shared between the two accessions. In addition, arginine metabolism and differential activity of the biosynthesis pathways of aliphatic glucosinolates and indole glucosinolates may also contribute to the resistance. Thus, this study highlights the difference in the defense response strategies utilized by differentAccessions of one plant species may show significantly different levels of susceptibility to stresses. The Arabidopsis thaliana accessions Col-0 and C24 differ significantly in their resistance to the pathogen Pseudomonas syringae pv. tomato (Pst). To help unravel the underlying mechanisms contributing to this naturally occurring variance in resistance to Pst, we analyzed changes in transcripts and compounds from primary and secondary metabolism of Col-0 and C24 at different time points after infection with Pst. Our results show that the differences in the resistance of Col-0 and C24 mainly involve mechanisms of salicylic-acid-dependent systemic acquired resistance, while responses of jasmonic-acid-dependent mechanisms are shared between the two accessions. In addition, arginine metabolism and differential activity of the biosynthesis pathways of aliphatic glucosinolates and indole glucosinolates may also contribute to the resistance. Thus, this study highlights the difference in the defense response strategies utilized by different genotypes.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Isabel Orf, Hezi Tenenboim, Nooshin OmranianORCiDGND, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND, Alisdair R. Fernie, Jan LisecORCiD, Yariv Brotman, Mariusz A. Bromke
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms232012087
ISSN:1422-0067
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36292941
Title of parent work (English):International journal of molecular sciences
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/26
Tag:Arabidopsis; Pseudomonas syringae pv. tomato; resistance; systems approach
Volume:23
Issue:20
Article number:12087
Number of pages:27
Funding institution:Israel Science Foundation [859/19]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.