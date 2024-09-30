Schließen

Antileishmanial and cytotoxic activity of secondary metabolites from Taberneamontana ventricosa and two aloe species

  • In this study, the antileishmanial and cytotoxic activities of secondary metabolites isolated from Tabernaemontana ventricosa Hochst. ex A. DC., Aloe tororoana Reynolds, and Aloe schweinfurthii var. labworana Reynolds were investigated. Overall, nineteen known compounds were isolated from the three plant species. The compounds were characterized based on their spectroscopic data. Voacristine and aloenin were the most active compounds against promastigotes of antimony-sensitive Leishmania donovani (IC50 11 +/- 5.2 mu M and 26 +/- 6.5 mu M, respectively) with low toxicity against RAW264.7, murine monocyte/macrophage-like cells. The in silico docking evaluation and in vitro NO generation assay also substantially support the antileishmanial effects of these compounds. In a cytotoxicity assay against cancer and normal cell lines, ursolic acid highly inhibited proliferation of lung cancer cells, A549 (IC50 6.61 +/- 0.7 mu M) while voacristine was moderately active against human liver cancer cells, HepG2 (IC50 23.0 +/- 0.0 mu M). All otherIn this study, the antileishmanial and cytotoxic activities of secondary metabolites isolated from Tabernaemontana ventricosa Hochst. ex A. DC., Aloe tororoana Reynolds, and Aloe schweinfurthii var. labworana Reynolds were investigated. Overall, nineteen known compounds were isolated from the three plant species. The compounds were characterized based on their spectroscopic data. Voacristine and aloenin were the most active compounds against promastigotes of antimony-sensitive Leishmania donovani (IC50 11 +/- 5.2 mu M and 26 +/- 6.5 mu M, respectively) with low toxicity against RAW264.7, murine monocyte/macrophage-like cells. The in silico docking evaluation and in vitro NO generation assay also substantially support the antileishmanial effects of these compounds. In a cytotoxicity assay against cancer and normal cell lines, ursolic acid highly inhibited proliferation of lung cancer cells, A549 (IC50 6.61 +/- 0.7 mu M) while voacristine was moderately active against human liver cancer cells, HepG2 (IC50 23.0 +/- 0.0 mu M). All other compounds were inactive against the test parasites and cell lines.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Moses AndimaORCiD, Albert NdakalaORCiD, Solomon DereseORCiD, Sarkar Biswajyoti, Aabid Hussain, Li Jun Yang, Otieno Elsie Akoth, Paolo Coghi, Chiranjib Pal, Matthias HeydenreichORCiDGND, Vincent Kam-Wai Wong, Abiy YenesewORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/14786419.2021.1871906
ISSN:1478-6419
ISSN:1478-6427
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33459049
Title of parent work (English):Natural product research
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:London [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/18
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/30
Tag:Taberneamontana ventricosa; aloe; aloenin; antileishmania; cytotoxicity; ursolic acid; voacristine
Volume:36
Issue:5
Number of pages:5
First page:1365
Last Page:1369
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Services (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD); Natural Products Research Network for Eastern and Central Africa (NAPRECA)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Nicht referiert

