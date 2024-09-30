Schließen

On the comparison of strain measurements from fibre optics with a dense seismometer array at Etna volcano (Italy)

  • We demonstrate the capability of distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) to record volcano-related dynamic strain at Etna (Italy). In summer 2019, we gathered DAS measurements from a 1.5 km long fibre in a shallow trench and seismic records from a conventional dense array comprised of 26 broadband sensors that was deployed in Piano delle Concazze close to the summit area. Etna activity during the acquisition period gives the extraordinary opportunity to record dynamic strain changes (similar to 10(-8) strain) in correspondence with volcanic events. To validate the DAS strain measurements, we explore array-derived methods to estimate strain changes from the seismic signals and to compare with strain DAS signals. A general good agreement is found between array-derived strain and DAS measurements along the fibre optic cable. Short wavelength discrepancies correspond with fault zones, showing the potential of DAS for mapping local perturbations of the strain field and thus site effect due to small-scale heterogeneities in volcanic settings.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Gilda CurrentiORCiD, Philippe JoussetORCiD, Rosalba Napoli, Charlotte M. KrawczykORCiDGND, Michael WeberORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/se-12-993-2021
ISSN:1869-9529
Title of parent work (English):Solid earth : SE ; an interaktive open access journal of the European Geosciences Union
Publisher:Copernicus Publ.
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/04/28
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/09/30
Volume:12
Issue:4
Number of pages:11
First page:993
Last Page:1003
Funding institution:Helmholtz AssociationHelmholtz Association; INGVIstituto Nazionale Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV); GeoForschungZentrum Potsdam; Trans National Activity "FAME" within the EUROVOLC project (EU grant) [731070]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.