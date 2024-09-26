Seasonal variation, virulence gene and antibiotic resistance of Vibrio in a semi-enclosed bay with mariculture (Dongshan Bay, Southern China)

In this study, the virulence genes, antibiotic resistance of culturable Vibrio and the environmental factors affecting Vibrio abundance were analyzed in four seasons in DongShan Bay with different intensity of aquaculture practice. A total of 253 bacteria isolates were obtained, of which 177 Vibrio strains belonged to 26 species. Annual Vibrio abundance in this region ranged from 20 to 11,600 CFU mL(-1) and the most significant positive correlation occurred with temperature. Detection of 9 different Vibrio virulence genes revealed that most isolates contained atypical virulence genes in addition to the typical ones. In particular, virulence genes of hemolysin such as tdh, trh, and hlyA (6.32 %, 15.52 %, and 11.30 %) showed different degrees of horizontal gene transfer (HGT). In our antibiotic resistance test, the multiple antibiotic resistance (MAR) index of the isolates ranged from 0.01 to 0.03 in different seasons, and three MAR Vibrio strains were detected. Overall, our study sheds new light on the spatial distribution patterns and

In this study, the virulence genes, antibiotic resistance of culturable Vibrio and the environmental factors affecting Vibrio abundance were analyzed in four seasons in DongShan Bay with different intensity of aquaculture practice. A total of 253 bacteria isolates were obtained, of which 177 Vibrio strains belonged to 26 species. Annual Vibrio abundance in this region ranged from 20 to 11,600 CFU mL(-1) and the most significant positive correlation occurred with temperature. Detection of 9 different Vibrio virulence genes revealed that most isolates contained atypical virulence genes in addition to the typical ones. In particular, virulence genes of hemolysin such as tdh, trh, and hlyA (6.32 %, 15.52 %, and 11.30 %) showed different degrees of horizontal gene transfer (HGT). In our antibiotic resistance test, the multiple antibiotic resistance (MAR) index of the isolates ranged from 0.01 to 0.03 in different seasons, and three MAR Vibrio strains were detected. Overall, our study sheds new light on the spatial distribution patterns and the occurrence of virulence genes and antibiotics resistance Vibrio iso-lated from a subtropical bay with intensive aquaculture. Our study provides a suitable microbial quality sur-veillance in a mariculture impacted coastal environment. It will help to establish effective disease prevention measures in this area and provide useful guidance and support for formulating local antibiotics use policies.

…