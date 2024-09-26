Schließen

Ten simple rules on how to develop a stakeholder engagement plan

  To make research responsible and research outcomes meaningful, it is necessary to communicate our research and to involve as many relevant stakeholders as possible, especially in application-oriented-including information and communications technology (ICT)-research. Nowadays, stakeholder engagement is of fundamental importance to project success and achieving the expected impact and is often mandatory in a third-party funding context. Ultimately, research and development can only be successful if people react positively to the results and benefits generated by a project. For the wider acceptance of research outcomes, it is therefore essential that the public is made aware of and has an opportunity to discuss the results of research undertaken through two-way communication (interpersonal communication) with researchers. Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI), an approach that anticipates and assesses potential implications and societal expectations regarding research and innovation, aims to foster inclusive and sustainable research and innovation. Research and innovation processes need to become more responsive and adaptive to these grand challenges. This implies, among other things, the introduction of broader foresight and impact assessments for new technologies beyond their anticipated market benefits and risks. Therefore, this article provides a structured workflow that explains "how to develop a stakeholder engagement plan" step by step.

Metadaten
Author details:Susanne HollmannORCiDGND, Babette RegiererORCiD, Jaele Bechis, Lesley Tobin, Domenica D'Elia
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1010520
ISSN:1553-734X
ISSN:1553-7358
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36227852
Title of parent work (English):PLoS Computational Biology
Publisher:Public Library of Science (PLoS)
Place of publishing:San Fransisco
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/10/13
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/26
Volume:18
Issue:10
Article number:e1010520
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:COST European Cooperation in Science and Technology [CA15110]; European; Union [101000607]; SB Science Management UG
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Nicht referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

