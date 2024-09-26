Editorial: Lake changes, drivers and consequences in High Mountain Asia
|Author details:
|Guoqing ZhangORCiD, Georg VehORCiDGND, Qiao Liu, Simon Allen, Xin Wang
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3389/feart.2022.927762
|ISSN:
|2296-6463
|Title of parent work (English):
|Frontiers in Earth Science
|Publisher:
|Frontiers Media
|Place of publishing:
|Lausanne
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/24
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/09/26
|Tag:
|GEE; High Mountain Asia; climate change; hazard; lake
|Volume:
|10
|Article number:
|927762
|Number of pages:
|3
|Funding institution:
|Natural Science Foundation of China [41871056, 41831177, 41988101-03]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Nicht referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International