Schließen

Random population dynamics under catastrophic events

  • In this paper we introduce new birth-and-death processes with partial catastrophe and study some of their properties. In particular, we obtain some estimates for the mean catastrophe time, and the first and second moments of the distribution of the process at a fixed time t. This is completed by some asymptotic results.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Patrick Cattiaux, Jens Walter FischerORCiDGND, Sylvie RoellyGND, Samuel Sindayigaya
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/jpr.2022.5
ISSN:0021-9002
ISSN:1475-6072
Title of parent work (English):Journal of applied probability
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/26
Tag:and catastrophe process; birth; birth-and-death process; death; extinction time; population dynamics
Volume:59
Issue:4
Article number:PII S0021900222000055
Number of pages:21
First page:962
Last Page:982
Funding institution:Franco-German University (UFA) [CDFA 01-18]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.