Random population dynamics under catastrophic events
- In this paper we introduce new birth-and-death processes with partial catastrophe and study some of their properties. In particular, we obtain some estimates for the mean catastrophe time, and the first and second moments of the distribution of the process at a fixed time t. This is completed by some asymptotic results.
|Patrick Cattiaux, Jens Walter FischerORCiDGND, Sylvie RoellyGND, Samuel Sindayigaya
|https://doi.org/10.1017/jpr.2022.5
|0021-9002
|1475-6072
|Journal of applied probability
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|2022/08/15
|2022
|2024/09/26
|and catastrophe process; birth; birth-and-death process; death; extinction time; population dynamics
|59
|4
