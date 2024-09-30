Eclipsing binaries found by the EREBOS Project
We present time-series spectroscopy and photometry of Gaia DR2 6097540197980557440, a new deeply eclipsing hot subdwarf B (sdB) + M dwarf (dM) binary. We discovered this object during the course of the Eclipsing Reflection Effect Binaries from Optical Surveys (EREBOS) project, which aims to find new eclipsing sdB+dM binaries (HW Vir systems) and increase the small sample of studied systems. In addition to the primary eclipse, which is in excess of similar to 5 mag in the optical, the light curve also shows features typical for other HW Vir binaries such as a secondary eclipse and strong reflection effect from the irradiated, cool companion. The orbital period is 0.127037 days (similar to 3 hr), falling right at the peak of the orbital period distribution of known HW Vir systems. Analysis of our time-series spectroscopy yields a radial velocity semiamplitude of K (sdB) = 100.0 +/- 2.0 km s(-1), which is among the fastest line-of-sight velocities found to date for an HW Vir binary. State-of-the-art atmospheric models that account for deviations from local thermodynamic equilibrium are used to determine the atmospheric parameters of the sdB. Although we cannot claim a unique light-curve modeling solution, the best-fitting model has an sdB mass of M (sdB) = 0.47 +/- 0.03 M (circle dot) and a companion mass of M (dM) = 0.18 +/- 0.01 M (circle dot). The radius of the companion appears to be inflated relative to theoretical mass-radius relationships, consistent with other known HW Vir binaries. Additionally, the M dwarf is one of the most massive found to date among this type of binary.
Gaia DR2 6097540197980557440 - a deeply eclipsing sdB plus dM system
