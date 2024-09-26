Schließen

Heterostructured and mesoporous Nb2O5@TiO2 core-shell spheres as the negative electrode in Li-ion batteries

  Niobium pentoxides have received considerable attention and are promising anode materials for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs), due to their fast Li storage kinetics and high capacity. However, their cycling stability and rate performance are still limited owing to their intrinsic insulating properties and structural degradation during charging and discharging. Herein, a series of mesoporous Nb2O5@TiO2 core-shell spherical heterostructures have been prepared for the first time by a sol-gel method and investigated as anode materials in LIBs. Mesoporosity can provide numerous open and short pathways for Li+ diffusion; meanwhile, heterostructures can simultaneously enhance the electronic conductivity and thus improve the rate capability. The TiO2 coating layer shows robust crystalline skeletons during repeated lithium insertion and extraction processes, retaining high structural integrity and, thereby, enhancing cycling stability. The electrochemical behavior is strongly dependent on the thickness of the TiO2 layer. After optimization, a mesoporous Nb2O5@TiO2 core-shell structure with a similar to 13 nm thick TiO2 layer delivers a high specific capacity of 136 mA h g-1 at 5 A g-1 and exceptional cycling stability (88.3% retention over 1000 cycles at 0.5 A g-1). This work provides a facile strategy to obtain mesoporous Nb2O5@TiO2 core-shell spherical structures and underlines the importance of structural engineering for improving the performance of battery materials.

Metadaten
Author details:Wenlei Xu, Yaolin XuORCiD, Thorsten Schultz, Yan LuORCiDGND, Norbert KochORCiD, Nicola PinnaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.2c15124
ISSN:1944-8244
ISSN:1944-8252
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36542687
Title of parent work (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington, DC
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/21
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/09/25
Tag:core-shell spheres; heterostructures; lithium-ion batteries; mesoporous
Volume:15
Issue:1
Number of pages:11
First page:795
Last Page:805
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

