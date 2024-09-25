Schließen

Real-time phase and amplitude estimation of neurophysiological signals exploiting a non-resonant oscillator

  • A recent advancement in the field of neuromodulation is to adapt stimulation parameters according to prespecified biomarkers tracked in real-time. These markers comprise short and transient signal features, such as bursts of elevated band power. To capture these features, instantaneous measures of phase and/or amplitude are employed, which inform stimulation adjustment with high temporal specificity. For adaptive neuromodulation it is therefore necessary to precisely estimate a signal's phase and amplitude with minimum delay and in a causal way, i.e. without depending on future parts of the signal. Here we demonstrate a method that utilizes oscillation theory to estimate phase and amplitude in real-time and compare it to a recently proposed causal modification of the Hilbert transform. By simulating real-time processing of human LFP data, we show that our approach almost perfectly tracks offline phase and amplitude with minimum delay and is computationally highly efficient.

Author details:Johannes L. Busch, Lucia K. Feldmann, Andrea A. Kuehn, Michael RosenblumORCiDGND
Date of first publication:2021/09/23
