Analysis of physicians' probability estimates of a medical outcome based on a sequence of events

A basic law of probability is that the probability of a conjunction of 2 independent events is the product of both components and cannot exceed the likelihood of either component. When this basic law is violated, it is known as the conjunction fallacy. In clinical practice, the conjunction fallacy may arise when physicians estimate the probability of the overall outcome that requires >= 2 steps to be successful. For example, if a successful procedure requires the success of step A and step B, then the probability of overall success of the procedure cannot exceed the likelihood of success of either step A or step B. The aim of this study was to determine whether physicians could correctly estimate the overall probability of success from 2 independent events. <br /> This was a 3-part, Internet-based survey study designed to evaluate the presence of the conjunction fallacy in 2 separate obstetric contexts and 1 pulmonary context. Respondents were board-certified or board-eligible physicians in obstetrics and gynecology and pulmonary, recruited from a commercial survey service. In each context, physicians were presented with scenarios related to their medical specialty and asked to judge the probability of the overall outcome, or conjunction, and of the 2 individual events, or conjuncts. <br /> The first substudy, conducted April 2-4, 2021, described a delivery in brow presentation discovered during labor. To assess the overall probability of a successful spontaneous vaginal delivery, an obstetrician must consider the likelihood of the brow presentation converting to a deliverable position and the likelihood of vaginal delivery from the converted position. The second substudy, conducted November 2-11, 2021, described the diagnostic evaluation of pulmonary nodule discovered incidentally. To assess the overall probability that a biopsy reveals cancer, the physician must consider the likelihood that the nodule is cancerous and the likelihood that the biopsy successfully and accurately detects cancer. The third study, conducted May 13-19, 2021, modified the first substudy and asked responding obstetricians to consider the likelihood of the individual conjuncts before estimating the overall probability of successful vaginal delivery. <br /> The survey included responses from 215 physicians: 66% were male and 34% were female with a mean (SD) age of 53.6 (9.5) years and mean time since obtaining a medical degree of 27.5 (10.6) years. Overall, 78.1% of physicians committed the conjunction fallacy, estimating that the overall probability of success was greater than the likelihood of at least 1 of the 2 conjuncts. In the first substudy, 74.6% of 67 obstetricians committed the conjunction fallacy; respondents overestimated the combined probability by 12.8% (95% confidence interval [CI], 9.6%-16.1%), compared with the product of the 2 estimated conjuncts with statistically significant deviation (t66 = 7.94; P < 0.001; Cohen d = 0.97 [95% CI, 0.68-1.26]). In the second substudy, 86.9% of 84 pulmonologists committed the conjunction fallacy; respondents overestimated the combined probability by 19.8% (95% CI, 16.6%-23.0%), with statistically significant deviation of (t83 = 7.94; P < 0.001; Cohen d = 1.34 [95% CI, 1.04-1.64]). In the third substudy, 70.3% of 64 committed the conjunction fallacy; respondents overestimated the combined probability by 18.0% (95% CI, 13.4%-22.5%) with statistically significant deviation (t63 = 7.89; P < 0.001; Cohen d = 0.99 [95% CI, 0.68-1.28]). <br /> In this study, it was common for seasoned obstetricians and pulmonologists to commit the conjunction fallacy. Given that physicians often need to estimate the successful outcome of a multistep procedure, they may be doing so in a flawed manner that may negatively impact decision-making.

