Brief communication: unravelling the composition and microstructure of a permafrost core using x-ray computed tomography

  • The microstructure of permafrost ground contains clues to its formation and hence its preconditioning to future change. We applied X-ray computed microtomography (CT) to obtain high-resolution data (Delta x = 50 mu m) of the composition of a 164 cm long permafrost core drilled in a Yedoma upland in north-eastern Siberia. The CT analysis allowed the microstructures to be directly mapped and volumetric contents of excess ice, gas inclusions, and two distinct sediment types to be quantified. Using laboratory measurements of coarsely resolved core samples, we statistically estimated the composition of the sediment types and used it to indirectly quantify volumetric contents of pore ice, organic matter, and mineral material along the core. We conclude that CT is a promising method for obtaining physical properties of permafrost cores which opens novel research potentials.

Metadaten
Author details:Jan NitzbonORCiDGND, Damir GadylyaevORCiD, Steffen Schlüter, John Maximilian Köhne, Guido GrosseORCiDGND, Julia BoikeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/tc-16-3507-2022
ISSN:1994-0416
ISSN:1994-0424
Title of parent work (English):The Cryosphere : TC ; an interactive open access journal of the European Geosciences Union
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publishing:Katlenburg-Lindau
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/02
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/23
Volume:16
Issue:9
Number of pages:9
First page:3507
Last Page:3515
Funding institution:Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung [01LN1709A]; Norges; Forskningsrad [255331]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

