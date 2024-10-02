Schließen

Metaplasmidome-encoded functions of Siberian low-centered polygonal tundra soils

  • Plasmids have the potential to transfer genetic traits within bacterial communities and thereby serve as a crucial tool for the rapid adaptation of bacteria in response to changing environmental conditions. Our knowledge of the environmental pool of plasmids (the metaplasmidome) and encoded functions is still limited due to a lack of sufficient extraction methods and tools for identifying and assembling plasmids from metagenomic datasets. Here, we present the first insights into the functional potential of the metaplasmidome of permafrost-affected active-layer soil-an environment with a relatively low biomass and seasonal freeze-thaw cycles that is strongly affected by global warming. The obtained results were compared with plasmid-derived sequences extracted from polar metagenomes. Metaplasmidomes from the Siberian active layer were enriched via cultivation, which resulted in a longer contig length as compared with plasmids that had been directly retrieved from the metagenomes of polar environments. The predicted hosts of plasmidsPlasmids have the potential to transfer genetic traits within bacterial communities and thereby serve as a crucial tool for the rapid adaptation of bacteria in response to changing environmental conditions. Our knowledge of the environmental pool of plasmids (the metaplasmidome) and encoded functions is still limited due to a lack of sufficient extraction methods and tools for identifying and assembling plasmids from metagenomic datasets. Here, we present the first insights into the functional potential of the metaplasmidome of permafrost-affected active-layer soil-an environment with a relatively low biomass and seasonal freeze-thaw cycles that is strongly affected by global warming. The obtained results were compared with plasmid-derived sequences extracted from polar metagenomes. Metaplasmidomes from the Siberian active layer were enriched via cultivation, which resulted in a longer contig length as compared with plasmids that had been directly retrieved from the metagenomes of polar environments. The predicted hosts of plasmids belonged to Moraxellaceae, Pseudomonadaceae, Enterobacteriaceae, Pectobacteriaceae, Burkholderiaceae, and Firmicutes. Analysis of their genetic content revealed the presence of stress-response genes, including antibiotic and metal resistance determinants, as well as genes encoding protectants against the cold.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Adrian GoreckiORCiD, Stine Holm, Mikolaj DziurzynskiORCiD, Matthias Winkel, Sizhong Yang, Susanne LiebnerORCiDGND, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND, Lukasz DziewitORCiD, Fabian HornORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-021-01003-y
ISSN:1751-7362
ISSN:1751-7370
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34012103
Title of parent work (English):The ISME journal : multidisciplinary journal of microbial ecology
Publisher:Nature Publishing Group
Place of publishing:Basingstoke
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/05/19
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/10/02
Volume:15
Issue:11
Number of pages:13
First page:3258
Last Page:3270
Funding institution:European Commission's Marie Sklodowska Curie Actions program [675546]; German Ministry of Education and ResearchFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [03F0764F, 03F0834E, 03G0836D]; National Science Centre (Poland)National Science Centre, Poland [2016/22/E/NZ8/00340]; Erasmus
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.