Acute retinol mobilization by retinol-binding protein 4 in mouse liver induces fibroblast growth factor 21 expression

Julia S. Steinhoff, Carina Wagner, Ulrike Taschler, Sascha Wulff, Marie F. Kiefer, Konstantin M. Petricek, Sylvia J. Wowro, Moritz Oster, Roberto E. Flores, Na Yang, Chen Li, Yueming Meng, Manuela Sommerfeld, Stefan Weger, Andrea Henze, Jens Raila, Achim Lass, Michael Schupp
- Hepatocytes secrete retinol-binding pro-tein 4 (RBP4) into circulation, thereby mobilizing vitamin A from the liver to provide retinol for extrahepatic tissues. Obesity and insulin resistance are associated with elevated RBP4 levels in the blood.
However, in a previous study, we observed that chronically increased RBP4 by forced Rbp4 expres-sion in the liver does not impair glucose homeostasis in mice.
Here, we investigated the effects of an acute mobilization of hepatic vitamin A stores by hepatic overexpression of RBP4 in mice.
We show that he-patic retinol mobilization decreases body fat content and enhances fat turnover. Mechanistically, we found that acute retinol mobilization increases hepatic expression and serum levels of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), which is regulated by retinol mobilization and retinoic acid in primary hepato-cytes.
Moreover, we provide evidence that the insulin-sensitizing effect of FGF21 is associated with organ-specific adaptations in retinoid homeostasis.
Taken together, our findings identify a novel cross-talk between retinoid homeostasis and FGF21 in mice with acute RBP4-mediated retinol mobilization from the liver.…
Julia S. Steinhoff, Carina Wagner, Ulrike Taschler, Sascha Wulff, Marie F. Kiefer, Konstantin M. Petricek, Sylvia J. Wowro, Moritz Oster, Roberto E. Flores, Na Yang, Chen Li, Yueming Meng, Manuela Sommerfeld, Stefan Weger, Andrea Henze, Jens Raila, Achim Lass, Michael Schupp
https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jlr.2022.100268
0022-2275
1539-7262
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36030930
Journal of lipid research
Elsevier
Amsterdam
Article
English
2022/08/27
2022
2024/09/23
glucose; hepatic retinol mobilization; hepatocyte; insulin resistance; obesity; retinoid homeostasis; retinoids; retinyl ester storage; vitamin A
63
10
100268
11
