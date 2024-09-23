Schließen

Modelling anomalous diffusion in semi-infinite disordered systems and porous media

  • For an effectively one-dimensional, semi-infinite disordered system connected to a reservoir of tracer particles kept at constant concentration, we provide the dynamics of the concentration profile. Technically, we start with the Montroll-Weiss equation of a continuous time random walk with a scale-free waiting time density. From this we pass to a formulation in terms of the fractional diffusion equation for the concentration profile C(x, t) in a semi-infinite space for the boundary condition C(0, t) = C-0, using a subordination approach. From this we deduce the tracer flux and the so-called breakthrough curve (BTC) at a given distance from the tracer source. In particular, BTCs are routinely measured in geophysical contexts but are also of interest in single-particle tracking experiments. For the "residual' BTCs, given by 1- P(x, t), we demonstrate a long-time power-law behaviour that can be compared conveniently to experimental measurements. For completeness we also derive expressions for the moments in thisFor an effectively one-dimensional, semi-infinite disordered system connected to a reservoir of tracer particles kept at constant concentration, we provide the dynamics of the concentration profile. Technically, we start with the Montroll-Weiss equation of a continuous time random walk with a scale-free waiting time density. From this we pass to a formulation in terms of the fractional diffusion equation for the concentration profile C(x, t) in a semi-infinite space for the boundary condition C(0, t) = C-0, using a subordination approach. From this we deduce the tracer flux and the so-called breakthrough curve (BTC) at a given distance from the tracer source. In particular, BTCs are routinely measured in geophysical contexts but are also of interest in single-particle tracking experiments. For the "residual' BTCs, given by 1- P(x, t), we demonstrate a long-time power-law behaviour that can be compared conveniently to experimental measurements. For completeness we also derive expressions for the moments in this constant-concentration boundary condition.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Ashish Rajyaguru, Brian Berkowitz
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1367-2630/aca70c
ISSN:1367-2630
Title of parent work (English):New journal of physics : the open-access journal for physics
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/09
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/23
Tag:anomalous diffusion; breakthrough curves; constant boundary concentration; diffusion
Volume:24
Issue:12
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/12-1]; European Union; [701647]; Swiss Society of Friends of the Weizmann Institute of Science;; Crystal Family Foundation; Estate of Claire Weiss; P. & A.; Guggenheim-Ascarelli Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.