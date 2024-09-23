Schließen

Effect of poly(oxanorbonene)- and poly(methacrylate)-based polyzwitterionic surface coatings on cell adhesion and gene expression of human keratinocytes

  • Polyzwitterions are generally known for their anti-adhesive properties, including resistance to protein and cell adhesion, and overall high bio-inertness. Yet there are a few polyzwitterions to which mammalian cells do adhere. To understand the structural features of this behavior, a panel of polyzwitterions with different functional groups and overall degrees of hydrophobicity is analyzed here, and their physical and biological properties are correlated to these structural differences. Cell adhesion is focused on, which is the basic requirement for cell viability, proliferation, and growth. With the here presented polyzwitterion panel, three different types of cell-surface interactions are observed: adhesion, slight attachment, and cell repellency. Using immunofluorescence methods, it is found that human keratinocytes (HaCaT) form focal adhesions on the cell-adhesive polyzwitterions, but not on the sample that has only slight cell attachment. Gene expression analysis indicates that HaCaT cells cultivated in the presence of aPolyzwitterions are generally known for their anti-adhesive properties, including resistance to protein and cell adhesion, and overall high bio-inertness. Yet there are a few polyzwitterions to which mammalian cells do adhere. To understand the structural features of this behavior, a panel of polyzwitterions with different functional groups and overall degrees of hydrophobicity is analyzed here, and their physical and biological properties are correlated to these structural differences. Cell adhesion is focused on, which is the basic requirement for cell viability, proliferation, and growth. With the here presented polyzwitterion panel, three different types of cell-surface interactions are observed: adhesion, slight attachment, and cell repellency. Using immunofluorescence methods, it is found that human keratinocytes (HaCaT) form focal adhesions on the cell-adhesive polyzwitterions, but not on the sample that has only slight cell attachment. Gene expression analysis indicates that HaCaT cells cultivated in the presence of a non-adhesive polyzwitterion have up-regulated inflammatory and apoptosis-related cell signaling pathways, while the gene expression of HaCaT cells grown on a cell-adhesive polyzwitterion does not differ from the gene expression of the growth control, and thus can be defined as fully cell-compatible.show moreshow less

Author details:Alice Eickenscheidt, Valentine Lavaux, Stefan Paschke, Alejandro Martinez GuajardoORCiDGND, Eric SchönemannGND, Andre LaschewskyORCiDGND, Karen Lienkamp, Ori Staszewski
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mabi.202200225
ISSN:1616-5187
ISSN:1616-5195
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36200655
Title of parent work (English):Macromolecular bioscience
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/23
Tag:cell compatibility; focal adhesion; gene expression; immune response; polyzwitterions
Volume:22
Issue:11
Article number:2200225
Number of pages:16
Funding institution:Federal Ministry of Education and Research (Bundesministerium fur; Bildung und Forschung, BMBF) through the VIP+ technology transfer grant; ANTIBUG; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [LA 611/14]; Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

