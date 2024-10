Case and misinterpretation in agreement processing

This thesis uses attraction errors to study the potential usefulness of differential case in agreement processing. A common observation in speech production is that a noun other than the subject head may sometimes “usurp’’ the role of the agreement controller, leading to attraction errors such as *The key to the cabinets are rusty. A similar effect occurs in comprehension when the ungrammatical plural verb, preceded by the plural attractor, creates a false impression of grammaticality and is consequently read faster relative to conditions in which both key and cabinet are singular. One hypothesis is that attraction arises from the misretrieval of the attractor during the computation of grammatical relations between the subject head and the verb. If this holds true, then attraction should be less strong in contexts where case is a good pointer to which noun should control agreement on the verb. The above hypothesis was tested in Modern Eastern Armenian, using relative clauses with non-intervening attractors. Eastern Armenian makes

This thesis uses attraction errors to study the potential usefulness of differential case in agreement processing. A common observation in speech production is that a noun other than the subject head may sometimes “usurp’’ the role of the agreement controller, leading to attraction errors such as *The key to the cabinets are rusty. A similar effect occurs in comprehension when the ungrammatical plural verb, preceded by the plural attractor, creates a false impression of grammaticality and is consequently read faster relative to conditions in which both key and cabinet are singular. One hypothesis is that attraction arises from the misretrieval of the attractor during the computation of grammatical relations between the subject head and the verb. If this holds true, then attraction should be less strong in contexts where case is a good pointer to which noun should control agreement on the verb. The above hypothesis was tested in Modern Eastern Armenian, using relative clauses with non-intervening attractors. Eastern Armenian makes a useful distinction between definite animate subjects and non-subjects through discreet morphological marking (nominative and non-nominative, respectively), allowing for no syncretism. This property forms the basis of the experimental manipulations in this thesis. A second aim of this thesis is to examine how comprehenders interpret the meaning of subject-verb agreement dependencies in contexts where the chances of interference are high. Given the interference from the attractor noun, do comprehenders misperceive the subject’s true number as plural (number misinterpretation), or do they misassign the thematic role associated with the subject position to the attractor (thematic misinterpretation)? Whether attraction errors occur in Eastern Armenian and whether case information carried by the noun phrases is successfully used to match up the correct subject with the corresponding verb were examined through a forced-choice task and two self-paced reading experiments (Chapter 2). Subsequently, adult speakers’ final interpretation of subject-verb agreement dependencies in contexts where an attractor is also present was examined using a self-paced reading task and follow-up open-ended questions that elicited free responses from participants (Chapter 3). The results revealed clear attraction effects, but no consistent evidence that differential case modulated attraction. Attraction was not reduced in conditions where the subject and attractor took on different grammatical roles and bore differential case compared to when they both fulfilled a subject role and bore nominative case. Another finding was that the final interpretation of sentences with a distractor noun often resulted in errors. Singular subjects were frequently misperceived as plural in contexts where there was a plural attractor or a plural ungrammatical verb. Additionally, comprehenders often misperceived the attractor to be the thematic subject of the verb in conditions where the attractor was plural. These findings are discussed within the context of retrieval-based accounts and encoding- based accounts that differ in their assumptions about how case may affect subject-verb agreement processing and their predictions about the meaning comprehenders derive from these dependencies.

