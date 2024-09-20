Fractional Brownian motion with random Hurst exponent
Fractional Brownian motion, a Gaussian non-Markovian self-similar process with stationary long-correlated increments, has been identified to give rise to the anomalous diffusion behavior in a great variety of physical systems. The correlation and diffusion properties of this random motion are fully characterized by its index of self-similarity or the Hurst exponent. However, recent single-particle tracking experiments in biological cells revealed highly complicated anomalous diffusion phenomena that cannot be attributed to a class of self-similar random processes. Inspired by these observations, we here study the process that preserves the properties of the fractional Brownian motion at a single trajectory level; however, the Hurst index randomly changes from trajectory to trajectory. We provide a general mathematical framework for analytical, numerical, and statistical analysis of the fractional Brownian motion with the random Hurst exponent. The explicit formulas for probability density function, mean-squared displacement, and autocovariance function of the increments are presented for three generic distributions of the Hurst exponent, namely, two-point, uniform, and beta distributions. The important features of the process studied here are accelerating diffusion and persistence transition, which we demonstrate analytically and numerically.
|Michal BalcerekORCiD, Krzysztof BurneckiORCiD, Samudrajit Thapa, Agnieszka WylomanskaORCiD, Aleksei ChechkinORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0101913
|1054-1500
|1089-7682
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36182362
|Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
|accelerating diffusion and persistence transitions
|AIP Publishing
|Melville
|Article
|English
|2022/09/13
|2022
|2024/09/20
|32
|9
|093114
|15
|Beethoven Grant [DFG-NCN 2016/23/G/ST1/04083]; Pikovsky-Valazzi matching; scholarship, Tel Aviv University; Sackler postdoctoral fellowship;; National Center of Science under Opus Grant [2020/37/B/HS4/00120];; Polish National Agency for Academic Exchange (NAWA)
|Erratum: https://doi.org/10.1063/5.0210418