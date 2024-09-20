Association of healthy eating literacy and resident status with energy, nutrients, and food consumption among lean and normal-weight female university students

Background & aims: This study aimed to describe the association of healthy eating literacy (HEL) with energy, nutrients, and food consumption in young women who had normal and lean weight at a Japanese university, considering their resident status. Methods: Cross-sectional data from the Ochanomizu Health Study were used in this study. Participants answered a self-administered, two-part, anonymous survey in 2018 and 2019. A total of 203 female undergraduate students with lean and normal body mass index (BMI) were included in the analysis. Single and stepwise multiple linear regression analysis was used to examine the association of HEL and resident status with healthy food consumption, such as vegetables, fish, and shellfish. The dependent variables were HEL and resident status, and the covariates were age, BMI, and the total metabolic equivalents. Results: The median (25th and 75th percentiles) age, BMI, and total HEL score were 20 (19, 21) years, 20.2 (18.9, 21.3) kg/m 2, and 18 (16, 20), respectively. Resident

Background & aims: This study aimed to describe the association of healthy eating literacy (HEL) with energy, nutrients, and food consumption in young women who had normal and lean weight at a Japanese university, considering their resident status. Methods: Cross-sectional data from the Ochanomizu Health Study were used in this study. Participants answered a self-administered, two-part, anonymous survey in 2018 and 2019. A total of 203 female undergraduate students with lean and normal body mass index (BMI) were included in the analysis. Single and stepwise multiple linear regression analysis was used to examine the association of HEL and resident status with healthy food consumption, such as vegetables, fish, and shellfish. The dependent variables were HEL and resident status, and the covariates were age, BMI, and the total metabolic equivalents. Results: The median (25th and 75th percentiles) age, BMI, and total HEL score were 20 (19, 21) years, 20.2 (18.9, 21.3) kg/m 2, and 18 (16, 20), respectively. Resident status and HEL were independently associated with vegetables, fish, and shellfish intake. Participants who had higher total HEL scores and lived in their family home consumed significantly more vegetables (b = 0.17 and-0.34, p < 0.05) and fish and shellfish (b = 0.24,-0.28, p < 0.001). Conclusion: This study provides an insight into the association between HEL and dietary consumption in young women with normal and lean BMI.

