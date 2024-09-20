Schließen

Association of healthy eating literacy and resident status with energy, nutrients, and food consumption among lean and normal-weight female university students

  • Background & aims: This study aimed to describe the association of healthy eating literacy (HEL) with energy, nutrients, and food consumption in young women who had normal and lean weight at a Japanese university, considering their resident status. Methods: Cross-sectional data from the Ochanomizu Health Study were used in this study. Participants answered a self-administered, two-part, anonymous survey in 2018 and 2019. A total of 203 female undergraduate students with lean and normal body mass index (BMI) were included in the analysis. Single and stepwise multiple linear regression analysis was used to examine the association of HEL and resident status with healthy food consumption, such as vegetables, fish, and shellfish. The dependent variables were HEL and resident status, and the covariates were age, BMI, and the total metabolic equivalents. Results: The median (25th and 75th percentiles) age, BMI, and total HEL score were 20 (19, 21) years, 20.2 (18.9, 21.3) kg/m 2, and 18 (16, 20), respectively. ResidentBackground & aims: This study aimed to describe the association of healthy eating literacy (HEL) with energy, nutrients, and food consumption in young women who had normal and lean weight at a Japanese university, considering their resident status. Methods: Cross-sectional data from the Ochanomizu Health Study were used in this study. Participants answered a self-administered, two-part, anonymous survey in 2018 and 2019. A total of 203 female undergraduate students with lean and normal body mass index (BMI) were included in the analysis. Single and stepwise multiple linear regression analysis was used to examine the association of HEL and resident status with healthy food consumption, such as vegetables, fish, and shellfish. The dependent variables were HEL and resident status, and the covariates were age, BMI, and the total metabolic equivalents. Results: The median (25th and 75th percentiles) age, BMI, and total HEL score were 20 (19, 21) years, 20.2 (18.9, 21.3) kg/m 2, and 18 (16, 20), respectively. Resident status and HEL were independently associated with vegetables, fish, and shellfish intake. Participants who had higher total HEL scores and lived in their family home consumed significantly more vegetables (b = 0.17 and-0.34, p < 0.05) and fish and shellfish (b = 0.24,-0.28, p < 0.001). Conclusion: This study provides an insight into the association between HEL and dietary consumption in young women with normal and lean BMI.show moreshow less

Author details:Yui KawasakiORCiD, Rie Akamatsu, Yoko Fujiwara, Mika Omori, Masumi Sugawara, Yoko Yamazaki, Satoko Matsumoto, Shigeru Iwakabe, Tetsuyuki KobayashiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.clnesp.2022.07.007
ISSN:2405-4577
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36184237
Title of parent work (English):Clinical Nutrition ESPEN
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/20
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/20
Tag:Fish; dietary intake; healthy eating literacy; living alone; undergraduate students; vegetables
Volume:51
Number of pages:5
First page:419
Last Page:423
Funding institution:Ochanomizu University; Organization for Human Life Innovation and; Development in Ochanomizu University; Grants-in-Aid for Scientific; Research [21K03077, 21H00946] Funding Source: KAKEN
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

