Schließen

MHD decomposition explains diffuse 𝛾-ray emission in Cygnus X

  • Cosmic-ray (CR) diffusion is the result of the interaction of such charged particles against magnetic fluctuations. These fluctuations originate from large-scale turbulence cascading toward smaller spatial scales, decomposed into three different modes, as described by magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) theory. As a consequence, the description of particle diffusion strongly depends on the model describing the injected turbulence. Moreover, the amount of energy assigned to each of the three modes is, in general, not equally divided, which implies that diffusion properties might be different from one region to another. Here, motivated by the detection of different MHD modes inside the Cygnus-X star-forming region, we study the 3D transport of CRs injected by two prominent sources within a two-zone model that represents the distribution of the modes. Then, by convolving the propagated CR distribution with the neutral gas, we are able to explain the 𝛾-ray diffuse emission in the region, observed by the Fermi-LAT and HAWC Collaborations.Cosmic-ray (CR) diffusion is the result of the interaction of such charged particles against magnetic fluctuations. These fluctuations originate from large-scale turbulence cascading toward smaller spatial scales, decomposed into three different modes, as described by magnetohydrodynamics (MHD) theory. As a consequence, the description of particle diffusion strongly depends on the model describing the injected turbulence. Moreover, the amount of energy assigned to each of the three modes is, in general, not equally divided, which implies that diffusion properties might be different from one region to another. Here, motivated by the detection of different MHD modes inside the Cygnus-X star-forming region, we study the 3D transport of CRs injected by two prominent sources within a two-zone model that represents the distribution of the modes. Then, by convolving the propagated CR distribution with the neutral gas, we are able to explain the 𝛾-ray diffuse emission in the region, observed by the Fermi-LAT and HAWC Collaborations. Such a result represents an important step in the long-standing problem of connecting the CR observables with the microphysics of particle transport.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ottavio FornieriORCiD, Heshou ZhangORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevD.106.103015
ISSN:2470-0010
ISSN:2470-0029
ISSN:2470-0037
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : D, Particles, fields, gravitation, and cosmology
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:Ridge, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/11/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/09/20
Volume:106
Issue:10
Article number:103015
Number of pages:8
Funding institution:European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union [865637];; European Research Council (ERC) [865637] Funding Source: European; Research Council (ERC)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.